Greatest Scandal In Our History Could Soon Be Exposed

Democrats are rushing towards impeachment in frenzied fashion as the Barr-Durham investigation heats up.

https://t.co/reEftrXJGp this is why the democrats are ramping up. They know this is coming. This is the biggest scandal we have ever witnessed. @realDonaldTrump @POTUS framed in 2016. @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness @SundayFutures — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) October 1, 2019

Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham have met with intelligence officials in the U.K. and Italy to look into surveillance of Donald Trump and to determine the origins of the Russia-Trump probe which was found to be without merit.

“As the Department of Justice has previously announced, a team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham is investigating the origins of the U.S. counterintelligence probe of the Trump 2016 presidential campaign,” department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told Politico in a statement. “Mr. Durham is gathering information from numerous sources, including a number of foreign countries. At Attorney General Barr’s request, the President has contacted other countries to ask them to introduce the Attorney General and Mr. Durham to appropriate officials.”

Barr has said he is concerned that intelligence agencies improperly spied on the Trump campaign and has said he wants to find out if the FBI and CIA directed any intelligence-gathering activities at Trump associates before July 31, 2016, which is when the bureau opened its counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign.

Barr has already made requests of British intelligence officials, according to WaPo. The Associated Press also reported that Trump asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to work with Barr on the investigation. A Justice Department official told the AP that Barr asked Trump to make the request of Morrison.

The Australians have offered to help.

Adding to this — after the May 24th public statement by @realDonaldTrump – the Australians reached out-Initiating contact to “help”. See attached letter obtained by Fox. https://t.co/WZoAzkC7KM pic.twitter.com/Vd44g8Ysx7 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) September 30, 2019

The Justice Department declined comment for WaPo’s story.

The tip that opened the July 2016 probe into the President began in Australia with Alexander Downer. He met with Trump aide George Papadopoulos in London and said Papadopoulos told him Russia might help Trump during the election. Mr. Papadopoulos denied it.

Before that there was a spy, Professor Mifsud and FBI informant Stefan Halper. Halper suspiciously injected himself into the Trump campaign at numerous times.

Barr and Durham have inquired about Professor Mifsud. Papadopoulos said that Mifsud told him during the meeting, also in London, that Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands” of her emails.

That has led to calls by Democrats for Barr’s resignation.

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) stated that Attorney General William Barr should resign.

Connolly said, “I think the attorney general needs to resign. He is no longer even pretending to be objective in the meting out of justice in the United States. He is nothing but a private investigator and attorney for Donald J. Trump, and that’s not his constitutional role.”

Connolly is misguided. Barr is attempting to determine if there was a concerted plan to unlawfully surveil the President to unseat him.

If Democrats can back a fraudulent counterintelligence probe of the President, the Attorney General can investigate how it came about and why.