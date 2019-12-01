Greta Thunberg wants everything changed, patriarchy, politics, economy, society

“To address climate change, we must overhaul everything,” including “colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression,” said the 16-year-old climate extremist in an op-ed published on Friday.

She noted, “Collective action works; we have proved that. But to change everything, we need everyone.” Adding that “every one of us must participate in the climate resistance movement. We cannot just say we care; we must show it.”

In her article, Thunberg made it clear that the climate change agenda is much broader than addressing environmental concerns. The child wrote it also involves political and societal changes.

That doesn’t come as a shock. The globalists want to turn capitalist societies into socialist societies, and they are her handlers.

“That action must be powerful and wide-ranging. After all, the climate crisis is not just about the environment. It is a crisis of human rights, of justice, and of political will. Colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression have created and fueled it. We need to dismantle them all. Our political leaders can no longer shirk their responsibilities.”

The young activist also reiterated that climate change is an existential threat to humanity.

“Politicians and fossil-fuel companies have known about climate change for decades,” adding, “yet the politicians let the profiteers continue to exploit our planet’s resources and destroy its ecosystems in a quest for quick cash that threatens our very existence.”

Thunberg, whose handlers probably write this stuff, doesn’t hold out much hope even if we do everything possible.

She likely wants to see the end of fossil fuels which would destroy the modern world.

Climate extremism is a socialist/communist dream vehicle for decimating capitalism. Are people really going to listen to a child activist with an array of mental disturbances and developmental disorders? She is a fake icon for a fake movement.