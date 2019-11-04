Greta Thunberg Wants Her Critics on Facebook Silenced

Op-Ed

by John Hine

Sixteen-year-old climate icon Greta Thunberg, founder of the ‘Youth Climate Strike,” called for something to be done about her opponents and critics on Facebook. The young activist is backed by globalists and, some would say, environmental extremists.

On October 23rd, she threatened to abandon Facebook if they didn’t take action.

“The constant lies and conspiracy theories about me and countless others, of course, result in hate, death threats and ultimately violence,” Thunberg wrote. “This could easily be stopped if Facebook wanted to.”

“I find the lack of taking responsibility very disturbing.”

“I am, like many others, questioning whether I should keep using Facebook or not. Allowing hate speech, the lack of fact checking and of course the issues of interfering with democracy…are among many, many other things that are very upsetting.”

“But I’m sure that if they are challenged and if enough of us demand change – then change will come.”

She looks more and more like a dictator in braids.

Ms. Thunberg aligns with the most extreme Hollywood and political activists like the Squad and Mark Ruffalo. She has linked to the Squad and has met with the far-left Hollywood crowd.

Reportedly, Facebook already has a heavy hand in censoring people on the right, and the fact-checkers are mostly left-wing.

Ms. Thunberg can’t just bully and threaten. Facebook has its faults, but she doesn’t have the ballast to tell them how to handle our First Amendment. Our First Amendment protects hate speech and while Facebook as a private company can do what it wants, it likely won’t stray that far from our Founding principles.

Thunberg, a Swedish zealot, wants to silence critics, and that’s not what we should be doing here in the USA. We do agree that out of principle, she should leave Facebook, sooner rather than later.

If she wants more censorship, she needs to look to Russia. To repeat her words at the U.N., “How dare you!”

John Hine is a retired dentist concerned about free speech. He lives on Long Island, NY.