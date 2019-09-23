Grimacing Child Screams at the UN as She Was Taught to Do

The leftist lunatics keep pushing a 16-year-old girl with serious handicaps to spew hate over climate change. Greta Thunberg is a Swedish girl with autism, OCD, and ADHD. The parents should be teaching her how to develop friendships and hang with young people her own age. Instead, she’s spewing hate at the U.N.
The adults behind this propaganda are child abusers. It’s hard to not feel sorry for the child. Her childhood has been stolen from her. Even the grimaces she made were taught to her and she robotically fulfilled expectations.
“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” climate activist Greta Thunberg tells the UN. “We are at the beginning of mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.”
Her childhood has been stolen, but not by the capitalists. She is a victim of the insane extremists behind the climate change movement. And, big news, we are now facing extinction, and even if we were, these people are clueless about what to do about it.
Someone wrote this spiel for her. It’s not clear how cognizant she is, but she is a communist propagandist, a prop for the hard-left.
Greta Thunberg at U.N.: "You are still not mature enough to tell it like it is. You are failing us. Young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you."
President Trump walked in and nobody remembered young Ms.Thunberg. She looked miffed.
President Trump walks in and steals the show from climate change girl and then proceeds to talk about how epic our economy is doing.
This comedian curses but he’s not wrong.
It's this simple. @GretaThunberg angst and fear should bother any loving parent.
Greta Thunberg is a creation.
Communists are using children like Greta AGAIN to seize power! #GretaThunberg exposed as a creation of powerful Marxists, Soros-backed NGO's, Al Gore, and more….
Communists are using children like Greta AGAIN to seize power! #GretaThunberg exposed as a creation of powerful Marxists, Soros-backed NGO's, Al Gore, and more….
Adolf Hitler would have been so proud of Greta, she really sounded like a member of the Hitler Jugend. Worse though is that the U.N. offers a platform to an underage person, shame one the U.N. and most of the dignitaries. This is tantamount to child abuse, even more so as she is suffering various medical handicaps.
Meet David Hogg 2.0, just another brainwashed kid, why doesn’t Greta and her handler’s go to China, India and preach to the biggest pollution country’s of the world????