Grimacing Child Wins Person of the Year

TIME unveiled their “Person of the Year” award today, giving the title to the communist climate change agitator Greta Thunberg.

“TIME editors decide who is selected as the Person of the Year — an individual or group who, for better or worse, had the most influence on the world. This year, the climate change activist Greta Thunberg was named the Person of the Year, partly in recognition of the growing influence of youth demonstrators around the world on a variety of issues,” the magazine reported.

The far-left is fake and everything they do is fake.

Thunberg only won because the CEO made the decision in the end, but the readers chose the Hong Kong protesters, fighting for their freedom.

Of the 27 million people who voted on who should win the award, more than 30% voted for the Hong Kong freedom fighters while only 4.5% voted for climate change strikers, according to TIME Magazine.

She has a lot of far-far-left admirers. One of her admirers put her bizarre, ‘how dare you’ speech to strange music.

She really should stop playing hookey and to back to school.

SHE BEAT OUT THE HONG KONG FREEDOM FIGHTERS

Conservatives across Twitter have been trashing the silly magazine for their choice of the manipulated teen who babbles and serves as a leftist icon. The child wants to overturn our economy.

Donald Trump Jr. was one of those who is not impressed.

“Time leaves out the Hong Kong Protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms to push a teen being used as a marketing gimmick. How dare you?” tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

