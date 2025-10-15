Gubernatorial Governor Sews Up the Votes of the Suicidal & Murderous Doctors

Virginia Governor wannabe Abigail Spanberger has sewn up the suicidal voting bloc as well as that of doctors who want to kill people. Democrats stand for murder and suicide now.

The Democrat candidate supports the right to kill yourself and have doctors kill you with a prescription. One can see how this could become very dangerous, very quickly. Why does anyone need government intervention when people can kill themselves now in all sorts of ways without their scrips?

We already do that basically in hospice care, but it’s a very controlled situation, and very end of life. A couple states and Canada do kill people. It’s merciful or something.

Her view:

Spanberger: “I support, and I would support legislation that legalizes the right to die with dignity of a person’s choosing, and that would include allowing for medical providers to [write] life-ending prescriptions in the cases of someone who’s deemed medically competent to make that decision. Mentally competent to make that decision.

“I oppose the ability of religious institutions to put their religious based ideas on individuals and their health care choices and options. I believe that we should trust people to have relationships with their health care providers that lead them to make strong decisions based on their medical practices. And I do not believe that people should have the option to allow their own personal beliefs to dictate the type of medical care that they are providing their patients.”

Forget religion, how about the ethics of this? You don’t have to be religious to understand the value of life. Now we’re going to have doctors write scrips to kill people?

She is one cold woman. I thought women in politics would help stop wars, bring in more caring. I’m not seeing it.

It’s now clear why she doesn’t mind having Jay Jones as an AG.

These are the same people who don’t want vicious murderers to face capital punishment, or even imprisonment.

Democrats have no bottom line.