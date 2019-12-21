Guess who’s coming to dinner — Putin!

Maxine, the Democrat icon whose famous calling card is ‘impeach 45,’ is very fearful that if the Senate exonerates ’45,’ he will get even worse and invite Vlad Putin to the White House.
She’s a lunatic, and she’s a thought leader for the Democrat Party.
I’m okay with the dinner invite. It’s better than lobbing nuclear weapons at each other.
Watch:
.@RepMaxineWaters: If the Senate exonerates Trump, “he’s going to bring Putin into the White House for a meeting” pic.twitter.com/eUZIh7zOgo
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2019
FLAKE HASN’T CHANGED
Republicans have their Maxine Waters also, a case in point is Jeff Flake, the pompous ass who sanctimoniously talks down to anyone who disagrees with him. He’s just angry because no one likes him and half the nation likes Trump or at least what he’s doing.
Totally irrelevant Flake blasted the President and supporters in a new op-ed. Flake had an 18% approval rating in his state of Arizona. He just doesn’t ever quite go away for some reason even though no one wants him around.
St. Jeff went to the pages of The Washington Post to preach to Republicans to save their souls as AZCentral suggested.
It’s a very nasty piece but he seems to believe it. He does condemn Republicans and followers for supporting the President because he’s right and his supporters are wrong.
The Commiecrats in the USA simply can’t get over two defeats: The overthrow of Communism In Russia and the election of Trump. They will and are doing everything thing to restore Stalin’s tyranny worldwide. The hostility against Russia is as much a manufactured hoax as the impeachment of our President or the Clinton Russia hoax.
Do I need to remind people that the Russians have been our ally far longer than our “enemy?” Russian support for Lincoln and the Union was evidenced by Czar Alexander’s threat to intervene should Great Britain declare war on the Union and their navy ships visited and supplied Union Ports. They sold us Alaska for a pittance. They were also our ally in both World War I and World War II. Having cast off the mantle of Communism, Russia and Putin today could be our closest ally in reigning in the surging antisemitism in France and Germany and providing a solid front against the ChiComs.
Can You imagine the vast fortunes and prosperity if Trump and Putin could open up the vast untapped resources of Russia and its people to US investment and development? We have an unequaled opportunity for worldwide peace and prosperity. The sole obstacle are the neo-Bolsheviks who have seized control of the once great Democratic Party.