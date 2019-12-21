Guess who’s coming to dinner — Putin!

Maxine, the Democrat icon whose famous calling card is ‘impeach 45,’ is very fearful that if the Senate exonerates ’45,’ he will get even worse and invite Vlad Putin to the White House.

She’s a lunatic, and she’s a thought leader for the Democrat Party.

I’m okay with the dinner invite. It’s better than lobbing nuclear weapons at each other.

Watch:

.@RepMaxineWaters: If the Senate exonerates Trump, “he’s going to bring Putin into the White House for a meeting” pic.twitter.com/eUZIh7zOgo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2019

FLAKE HASN’T CHANGED

Republicans have their Maxine Waters also, a case in point is Jeff Flake, the pompous ass who sanctimoniously talks down to anyone who disagrees with him. He’s just angry because no one likes him and half the nation likes Trump or at least what he’s doing.

Totally irrelevant Flake blasted the President and supporters in a new op-ed. Flake had an 18% approval rating in his state of Arizona. He just doesn’t ever quite go away for some reason even though no one wants him around.

St. Jeff went to the pages of The Washington Post to preach to Republicans to save their souls as AZCentral suggested.

It’s a very nasty piece but he seems to believe it. He does condemn Republicans and followers for supporting the President because he’s right and his supporters are wrong.