Guiliani Says Mueller’s Not Done — Obstruction of Justice Could Be Next

CNN reported President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller might be seeking additional answers to questions of potential obstruction of justice.

The President’s legal team will fight any violation of executive privilege and that would kill the obstruction of justice charges while he is in office.

“It’s not on the table, but could be put back on the table,” Giuliani told CNN of obstruction questions.

MUELLER’S NOT DONE

Trump submitted written responses to the special counsel’s office on Tuesday to respond to questions surrounding collusion between Russian officials and Trump’s team during the campaign.

But Giuliani made clear the process isn’t over and the President’s legal team is willing to answer follow up questions from Mueller’s team.

Obstruction of justice has always been a concern. That’s how Mueller’s investigation started when Jim Comey suggested he was being told to go easy on Mike Flynn.

SMEAR OF THE DAY

Reports out of the media this week claim the President wanted to prosecute Hillary Clinton and James Comey. Politico reports that he shared complaints about them with Don McGahn and other aides, including former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

That’s not a crime. He has tweeted his complaints. We all know he thinks they should be investigated and so does half the country.

It’s just another smear. Yesterday, they were smearing Ivanka. It’s non-stop attacks by a very vicious press.

IF THEY GO AFTER THE PRESIDENT FOR OBSTRUCTION, THEY ARE TRYING HIM FOR HIS INTENT — HIS MOTIVES

Mueller hired all partisans for the probe. Two of them are corrupt partisans who find obstruction of justice where there is none.

Andrew Weissmann is the prosecutor tapped by Mueller to help lead the investigation. He was once the director of the Enron Task Force and was known for “prosecutorial overreach” in past cases.

With the stroke of a pen, he destroyed Arthur Anderson and put innocent people in jail. He instructed the jury inappropriately on criminal intent, leading to a very wrong decision in the case.

He thinks he can prosecute people for their thoughts.

The Supreme Court found unanimously against Weissmann’s prosecutions, an extremely rare occurrence.

ONE OF MUELLER’S TEAM MEMBERS IS KNOWN FOR FAKE OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE CHARGES

One of the Mueller team members who also worked on the Arthur Anderson case is Michael Dreeban. He has already argued for a ridiculously broad interpretation of obstruction of justice. Esteemed liberal Professor of law Jonathan Turley writes:

Dreeben’s background also contains an interesting item that bears directly on the potential case against President Donald Trump. Dreeben argued in an unsuccessful appeal of the prosecution of Arthur Anderson where the Justice Department advanced a sweeping interpretation of obstruction of justice — an interpretation that I criticized as wildly overbroad.

The interpretation resulted in a unanimous rejection of the Supreme Court. Given the call for a charge of obstruction against Trump (and the view of some of us that there remains considerable statutory barriers to such a charge), Dreeben’s addition should be a concern to the Trump defense team.

After Dreeben and his team relentlessly and unconstitutionally pursued Arthur Anderson. It was one of the biggest accounting firms in the nation at the time. The case was overturned by the Supreme Court, but by then the company was ruined.

Another fool who tried people for their motives and their thoughts.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ

Liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz said lawyers can’t get Trump for his motive.