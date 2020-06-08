Guilt-ridden whites bathe the feet of black people protesting

We now have white people bathing the feet of Black Lives Matter types who in no way represent the majority of black people.
These white people apparently want forgiveness for something they never did from people who were never harmed by them.
It’s like a Jim Jones cult. Next, they will drink the Kool-Aid because they’re white.
They look ridiculous but it’s much worse than even that. It’s the slave mentality.
White protesters wash the feet of black protest organizers and beg for forgiveness in Cary, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/SbZFZjbOLq
Once the kneeling started that ended by support for ANY “peaceful protestor”. If you want to humiliate someone who Does support you then you deserve No support Or respect. You think there was a ‘neo-Nazi’ problem Before, well you will be swelling Their ranks. This is All playing right into what they’ve been preaching, and the race war to come. When you listen to their speeches it sounds “reasonable” to the uneducated. You won’t be hearing their “blood” chants but rhetoric that appeals. These kneelers and those asking for them to are entering a territory of unintended consequences.