Guilt-ridden whites bathe the feet of black people protesting

We now have white people bathing the feet of Black Lives Matter types who in no way represent the majority of black people.

These white people apparently want forgiveness for something they never did from people who were never harmed by them.

It’s like a Jim Jones cult. Next, they will drink the Kool-Aid because they’re white.

They look ridiculous but it’s much worse than even that. It’s the slave mentality.

White protesters wash the feet of black protest organizers and beg for forgiveness in Cary, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/SbZFZjbOLq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 7, 2020