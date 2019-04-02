Gutierrez Wants Welcoming Centers in Every Major City for Illegals

Former open borders Rep. Luis Gutierrez appeared on CNN over the weekend and said we should have welcoming centers in every major city for the illegal alien invaders.

He also carried on about cuts to funding to Puerto Rico and claims we “need to keep our moral compass.” To him, that means endless funding to PR. It also means letting the entire world into the USA. It’s suicidal of course.

He said America is the “richest, most powerful nation in the world,” and it “should also be the nation with the biggest heart and a nation that has a great tradition of receiving refugees.”

We won’t be rich for long, and we certainly have many poor citizens we should help first before we let in the entire hemisphere.

“This is a hemisphere — this is a hemisphere — Ana, this is the hemispheric problem of the America,” Gutierrez said to panelist Ana Navarro.

Gutierrez is the one who traveled the country as a representative to teach illegal aliens of how to keep police from deporting them. This communist America-hater wants us to welcome the entire hemisphere into the country. He has to know it would destroy the United States.

“And I would say to the mayor of my own city, Rahm Emanuel, instead of hitting yourself on the chest every day about Jussie Smollett, invite them to come to Chicago,” Gutierrez said. “L.A.—invite them to come. New York. There should be welcoming centers all across America for these refugees, for these asylum seekers to find a home in America. That’s what I believe people should be doing right now.”

The border is in crisis and the Democrat Party wants open borders. They want to be able to keep all aliens, including criminal aliens.

UNPRECEDENTED

USA Today reported that local officials say the crisis has entered unprecedented territory.

In Texas, “masses of migrants have been crossing the border in unprecedented numbers, overwhelming federal holding facilities and sending local leaders and volunteers scrambling to deal with the relentless waves of people,” USA Today reported.

“It’s staggering. Really, we’ve never seen anything like this before,” McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez told USA Today.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said last week that the border crisis has hit a “breaking point.”

“That breaking point has arrived this week at our border,” he said. “CBP is facing an unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis all along our Southwest border.”

They expect 100,000 this month alone, and those are the ones they catch. The mother of all caravans heading our way includes more than 20,000 people and there are at least five others in addition to all the usual hundreds who pour in daily.

Congress is worthless. They won’t do a thing.

The security and humanitarian crisis at our southern border is getting worse every day. I again ask Congress to act ASAP to give @DHSgov the authorities we need to protect children from the terrible journey, discourage illegal immigration, and secure our border. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) March 31, 2019