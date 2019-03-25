Hack Rep. Jerrold Nadler Says He Knows Trump Colluded with Russia

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a hard-left hack, said Trump definitely colluded with Russia, and he made that claim within hours of the Mueller report vindicating the President. He made his comments during an interview with Dana Bash on CNN.

The Democrats now claim they must investigate the President for a charge of collusion or obstruction, although there is NO evidence.

“We know there was collusion,” Nadler insisted several times during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with guest host Dana Bash. “Why there’s been no indictments, we don’t know.”

NADLER’S NON-CASE

Jerrold’s case against the President includes a Trump Tower meeting, a comment Trump might not have made to Jim Comey, and the firing of Comey.

The Trump Tower Meeting

Nadler claims Donald Trump Jr.’s 20-minute meeting at Trump Tower is evidence. Donald Jr. hoped the meeting would provide opposition research on Hillary. It bore no fruit, but even if it had, it’s not a crime. The Senate Judiciary found evidence that the President didn’t even know about it.

How does Nadler dare use this as an indictment after Hillary Clinton’s campaign and her DNC colluded with Russians to acquire opposition research that later became the fraudulent dossier?

Firing a Bad Employee

The President’s off-handed comment to Lester Holt is not obstruction of justice as Nadler claimed during the interview. This is from the transcript with Lester Holt:

TRUMP: He [Rod Rosenstein] had made a recommendation. But regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey knowing there was no good time to do it

And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself — I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should’ve won…

…And the reason they should’ve won it is the electoral college is almost impossible for a Republican to win. It’s very hard because you start off at such a disadvantage. So, everybody was thinking they should’ve won the election. This was an excuse for having lost an election.

HOLT: But were — are you angry…

(CROSSTALK)

HOLT: …angry with Mr. Comey because of his Russia investigation?

TRUMP: I just want somebody that’s competent. I am a big fan of the FBI. I love the FBI.

HOLT: But were you a fan of…

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: …people of the FBI.

HOLT: him taking up that investigation?

TRUMP: I think that — about the Hillary Clinton investigation?

HOLT: No, about — about the Russian investigation and possible…

TRUMP: No, I don’t care…

HOLT: …links between…

TRUMP: Look — look, let me tell you. As far as I’m concerned, I want that thing to be absolutely done properly.

When I did this now, I said I probably maybe will confuse people. Maybe I’ll expand that — you know, I’ll lengthen the time because it should be over with. It should — in my opinion, should’ve been over with a long time ago because it — all it is an excuse.

But I said to myself I might even lengthen out the investigation. But I have to do the right thing for the American people.

He’s the wrong man for that position.

Do the Democrats really want to go with that?

Nadler claims Trump fired Comey to end the Russia probe. He didn’t say that. There is no evidence he fired him for that reason and, in fact, it was Rod Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions who recommended Comey’s dismissal. Democrats wanted him fired.

Telling Comey to Drop the Case

Nadler brought up Comey’s claim that the President asked him to “go easy” on Gen. Michael Flynn as alleged evidence.

The President said he never asked Comey to “go easy” on Michael Flynn, but Nadler resurrects it once again.

The congressman said a number of Trump’s allies were charged, but NONE were involved in Russia.

Nadler doesn’t care that there is no criminal malfeasance, and he suddenly cares about the rule of law. Democrats want to keep this lie going and they want to impeach the President because they don’t like him.

This entire farce is unAmerican and needs to stop. If there is NO evidence, what was the probable cause for the criminal and counterintelligence investigation in the first place — the one Comey signed off on? Hopefully, the DOJ Inspector General and Mr. Huber, appointed by Sessions, get to the truth.

The President was completely vindicated. What doesn’t Nadler understand about — there’s NO evidence?

The Democrats are doing this for ONE REASON — a great defense is a good offense. Republicans need to hit back and investigate the real colluders.