Hakeem Jeffries, the Perfect Democrat

The perfect Democrat, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, wants to be House minority leader. And you thought Nancy Pelosi was bad. He’s the perfect replacement which is not a good thing.

Hakeem is perfect for this far-left party. First, he’s black, and racist Democrats now regard immutable characteristics as extremely important.

Hakeem is an adherent of the Soros-funded Black Lives Matter organization. He wants to defund the police and end mass incarceration of black people, guilty or not.

Jeffries blamed President Trump for the 150,000 virus deaths WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, but does not blame Joe Biden for the more than 200,000 deaths under his reign.

He’s also a globalist leftist who loves The Great Reset and Biden’s Build Back Better. He fully supports outrageous spending. What more could Democrats want?

He’s totally WOKE. Recently, he rquested $742,000 for a program that will provide a space for “inclusion and healthy discussions around difficult issues such as racism, gender discrimination and cultural bias.” He’s a big, WOKE, wasteful spender.

When the Jan. 6 riot was called an insurrection, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries lashed out at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for giving “aid and comfort” to the insurrectionists.

He is an open borders proponent, and called then-President Trump an assortment of names like xenophobe because he wanted borders. He basically has no core American principles whatsoever. He’s another political opportunist. Again, he’s the perfect Democrat.

Here he is comparing Trump to Nazis and Jan. 6 to 9/11. He’s unhinged. There’s no doubt Democrats will vote for him in large numbers. In fact, he has the job.

Unhinged: On the Senate floor, Democrat Rep and impeachment manager Hakeem Jeffries compares Trump to terrorists who attacked America on 9/11 and Nazis in WWII pic.twitter.com/qczaXAHs56 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 24, 2020

Jeffries is one of the hypocritical House impeachment managers who voted against aid for Ukraine. Then he impeached Trump for withholding aid to Ukraine for a legal length of time. Democrats love him.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries just clapped back at that doofus Jay Sekulow with “and if you don’t know, now you know.” And I am here, Sir, for it. That speech was BRILLIANT. pic.twitter.com/PFdIN4azKd — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 22, 2020

Jeffries just wanted to impeach Trump and didn’t care if he was guilty. He’s so perfect for the Democrat Party.

Unhinged: Democrat impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says he wants to remove President Trump from office “no matter what it takes”https://t.co/6bavPVXYqY pic.twitter.com/5I62Ujeyi2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2020

At least we got rid of Nancy to some degree.

