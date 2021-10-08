Half of LA Firefighter heroes will soon be kicked to the curb

















If you will remember, Firefighters and paramedics were among the heroes designated as essential workers during the pandemic. Unfortunately, they are now vaccine villains facing termination in a number of cities.

Probably the most dramatic is Los Angeles where half of the city employees are unvaccinated.

In August the Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 to approve a law requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Since then, a group of more than 600 L.A. City firefighters have banded together to sue the city of Los Angeles to prevent the mandate from being enforced. The department has 1,000 to 2,000 calls a day. Who will answer them?

While the results of that lawsuit are yet to be determined, come October 20th, those firefighters who have not been fully vaccinated will be terminated. At present, that means approximately 1,600. That is almost half of the 3200 LAFD personnel.

These are people who risk their lives every day they work fighting fires of which California has a large number.

The vaccines don’t even prevent spread as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said recently. People no longer have a choice when it comes to drugs they inject into their bodies. They were ordered to get vaccinated with a drug that has no long-term studies or lose their jobs.

For some people, freedom is more important than getting vaccinated with a drug they don’t trust.

