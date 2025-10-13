Hamas Released 20 Male Hostages, the Women Are Dead; Watch Trump’s Speech

After 738 days in captivity following the October 7, 2023 attacks, Hamas released the 20 surviving male Israeli hostages, aged 19 to 48, who crossed into Israel via the Kerem Shalom crossing escorted by the Red Cross and IDF forces, reuniting with families in emotional scenes.

The release initiates a U.S.-led ceasefire deal under which Israel will free over 1,700 Palestinian prisoners, including detained Gaza physician Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.

President Donald Trump receives credit for brokering the agreement, with leaders from Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, and the UK scheduled to sign the framework at a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

President Trump addresses the Knesset. At one point, a few of the Knesset members heckled and were removed very quickly. Trump said, “That was very efficient.” People laughed and stood and clapped. It was at the point when he was praising Steve Witkoff.

His Arrival

BREAKING: President Trump is at the Israeli Knesset and ALL 20 HOSTAGES were just released by Hamas.

President Donald J. Trump signs the guest book at the Knesset "This is my great honor – A great and beautiful day. A new beginning."

Standing ovation for President Donald J. Trump as he steps into the Knesset

Peace Caps

Knesset staff distributed red baseball caps patterned on US President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats, ahead of his upcoming speech in the Knesset plenum.

The caps, which are worn by many of those filling the Knesset visitor’s gallery, read “Trump the peace president.”

Knesset staff distribute red baseball caps patterned on the "Make America Great Again" caps worn by US President Donald Trump's diehard supporters ahead of his upcoming speech in the Knesset plenum. The caps bear the slogan "Trump the peace president."

Many people attending Trump's speech at the Knesset are wearing these red hats

Listen to the huge cheer as thousands of Israelis hear the announcement that the first 7 hostages released are officially in the hands of the IDF.

After 738 days in captivity in Gaza, Matan, Gali, Ziv, Alon, Eitan, Omri and Guy are coming home.