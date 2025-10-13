Hamas Released 20 Male Hostages, the Women Are Dead; Watch Trump’s Speech

M Dowling
6

After 738 days in captivity following the October 7, 2023 attacks, Hamas released the 20 surviving male Israeli hostages, aged 19 to 48, who crossed into Israel via the Kerem Shalom crossing escorted by the Red Cross and IDF forces, reuniting with families in emotional scenes.

The female hostages were raped and slaughtered. That’s what Mohammed did. And what happened to the babies?

Hamas is filled with sociopaths.

The release initiates a U.S.-led ceasefire deal under which Israel will free over 1,700 Palestinian prisoners, including detained Gaza physician Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.

President Donald Trump receives credit for brokering the agreement, with leaders from Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, and the UK scheduled to sign the framework at a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Trump is one of a kind and we will not see his like again in this lifetime.

President Trump addresses the Knesset. At one point, a few of the Knesset members heckled and were removed very quickly. Trump said, “That was very efficient.” People laughed and stood and clapped. It was at the point when he was praising Steve Witkoff.
His Arrival

Peace Caps

Knesset staff distributed red baseball caps patterned on US President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats, ahead of his upcoming speech in the Knesset plenum.

The caps, which are worn by many of those filling the Knesset visitor’s gallery, read “Trump the peace president.”

I would be surprised if the leftists in the Knesset would wear those hats.

Trump designed them according to one report.

