Hannity Breaks Up Twitter Fight Between Two Fox News Hosts

Brit Hume, a longtime Fox News commentator, took exception to a tweet Steve Hilton posted, calling Biden the swamp, totally corrupt, compromised by China, adding he should be investigated. Where Hilton went wrong was declaring he was totally corrupt since he hasn’t had a trial.

Instead of just sending a private direct message, Hume blasted it out on Twitter so Hilton responded in defense of his comment. Hume probably doesn’t want a Fox host to put out incorrect information but it looked like virtue signaling.

Really? This is from the article cited in your tweet: “There’s no evidence that Joe Biden used his power inappropriately or took action to benefit his relatives with respect to these ventures.” https://t.co/BjBVB6iBZO — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 2, 2019

???

there is plenty more evidence of his corruption than this article, as we have shown repeatedly MBNA, China, etc etc you have been in the Swamp too long if you think he is not corrupt!!! https://t.co/wCwx1zKxhM — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 2, 2019

er…because the entire point was to highlight our own past and future coverage! — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 2, 2019

HANNITY STEPS IN

Sean Hannity put an end to it, praising Hume, saying he’s not the swamp [maybe not, but he is establishment].

@brithume @SteveHiltonx “Most people would advise me to stay out of this, but I’m me. Here goes.” Steve, first to you. Brit Hume is one of maybe 3 true fair, balanced and objective journalists in the country…. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019

@brithume @SteveHiltonx He’s earned my respect, and you need to study his amazing career and frankly I would apologize. Brit is not the swamp. A rare exception and one day I promise I will name names. Highly recognizable names… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019

@brithume @SteveHiltonx Frankly journalism could use you now more than ever, but I know you have earned at least the partial retirement I hope you are enjoying… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019

Then he agreed with Steve that there are serious issues surrounding Biden and his son that need to be answered.

@brithume @SteveHiltonx I would say it differently than Steve, but there are serious issues that need to be investigated regarding Biden and his son. I would first point you in the direction of Peter Schweizer’s most recent book, as it relates to China… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019

@brithume @SteveHiltonx And John Solomon’s reporting on Ukraine and Biden. Monday I will email you all that my staff has compiled. Best to both of you… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019

In conclusion, “No P}^*++= in the tent”. Absolutely! It is fodder for the Maoists and it would hurt Hilton more than Hume. Hannity did Hilton a favor.

@brithume @SteveHiltonx What happened to “No P}^*++= in the tent”. Well we know that’s BS, those days are long gone. One day I’ll engage it in force. @Mediaite enjoy. Best Sean — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019