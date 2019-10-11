Hanoi Jane gets arrested trying to be the new Greta Thunberg

Hanoi Jane, the Vietnam War traitor who colluded with the Vietnamese communists at the height of the war, is back on the political scene pushing the extreme climate agenda. It’s no secret Jane is a communist.

“The planet, the planet, the planet is on fire!” Fonda can be seen chanting with fellow protesters before her arrest in at the U.S. Capitol building in Washinton D.C. on Friday.

She’s a complete wingnut.

Fonda and fifteen other nutty people got themselves arrested for the PR value.

Fonda, who says she’s inspired by Thunburg was marching with Oil Change International.

Well, it keeps her busy. So cool, her getting arrested and all.

We can’t wait to see her abandon fossil fuels in her mansions.

Multiple protesters, including Jane Fonda, arrested on the steps of the Capitol building, where they were demanding action on climate change. https://t.co/rAq8Xwi5fE pic.twitter.com/lIcxYeGd5Z — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2019