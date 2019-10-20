Hanoi Jane promises to get arrested weekly since we have 11 years to live

Hanoi Jane, an 81-year-old communist, got herself arrested again this Friday with another leftist, Sam Waterston. Since she has gotten herself arrested every week since she moved to D.C., why do they bother letting her out? She obviously loves jail.

The Capitol Police arrested 17 individuals, including these two, for unlawfully demonstrating in the unit block of First Street, SE. All were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding.

“I’m going to get arrested every Friday,” Fonda told Cristiane Amanpour, about her weekly climate protests, called “Fire Drill Fridays,” and what triggered her to take action on the fake communist climate crisis.

She thinks we only have eleven years to live basically. We say, why bother struggling if we only have eleven years? Live it up, buy an SUV, and take a jet plane on vacation.

Hanoi Jane wants you to believe that by turning the government over to Democrat statists that will somehow save us from perishing.

CNN, the communist news network, is all in on this

“I’m going to get arrested every Friday.” @Janefonda tells @camanpour about her weekly climate protests, called “Fire Drill Fridays,” and what triggered her to take action on the climate crisis. https://t.co/RmDvnNJTDh pic.twitter.com/lQ7X52jGsC — CNN (@CNN) October 20, 2019

Any number of communists have admitted this climate movement is an attempt to overturn our economy.

Hanoi Jane’s hero is a mentally ill, handicapped child, Greta Thunberg. Fonda claimed it was the climate problems that caused Great to stop eating, but, that is not the case. Greta stopped eating and talking as part of her mental disturbance. That is why Miss Thunberg’s growth is stunted.

THE PR STUNT AND PHOTO OP FOR NARCISSISTS

