Hanoi Jane Says She Was “Thoughtless” for Sitting on the Gun Used to Kill Soldiers

Actress Jane Fonda says she was “thoughtless” for sitting on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun while we were at war. This was a gun they were using to shoot down U.S. airmen or any soldiers.

No, Jane, thoughtless is when you let a door slam in someone’s face or forget to say thank you.

This admission came out as she was discussing her Vietnam days on an HBO documentary, “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” She was dubbed ‘Hanoi Jane’ after the gun incident and the name still sticks.

The 80-year-old actress and commie, said she was sorry she did it during the discussion.

She was very glad she went to North Vietnam, however.

“I’m proud that I went to Vietnam when I did, but what I say in the film is true: I am just so sorry that I was thoughtless enough to sit down on that gun at that time. The message that sends to the guys that were there and their families, it’s horrible for me to think about that,” she said.

She was pleased remembering her deplorable behavior in general.

“Sometimes I think, ‘Oh I wish I could do it over’ because there are things I would say differently now,” she said.

Her excuse for going to North Vietnam was her concern for airmen in France who were shot down. That’s leftist logic for you.

As she sat on the gun, she giggled and applauded as video was taken to be used for propaganda purposes.

She didn’t say if she was “thoughtless” or not when she called for the executions of our prisoners of war. Fonda didn’t even mention it.

“Jane Fonda calling for American soldiers—American POWs, men defending your freedoms—calling for their executions while we were at war.”

–@stinchfield1776 #ViolentLeft pic.twitter.com/BIZiHD0f65 — NRATV (@NRATV) July 25, 2018