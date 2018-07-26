Hanoi Jane Says She Was “Thoughtless” for Sitting on the Gun Used to Kill Soldiers

Actress Jane Fonda says she was “thoughtless” for sitting on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun while we were at war. This was a gun they were using to shoot down U.S. airmen or any soldiers.
No, Jane, thoughtless is when you let a door slam in someone’s face or forget to say thank you.
This admission came out as she was discussing her Vietnam days on an HBO documentary, “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” She was dubbed ‘Hanoi Jane’ after the gun incident and the name still sticks.
The 80-year-old actress and commie, said she was sorry she did it during the discussion.
She was very glad she went to North Vietnam, however.
“I’m proud that I went to Vietnam when I did, but what I say in the film is true: I am just so sorry that I was thoughtless enough to sit down on that gun at that time. The message that sends to the guys that were there and their families, it’s horrible for me to think about that,” she said.
She was pleased remembering her deplorable behavior in general.
“Sometimes I think, ‘Oh I wish I could do it over’ because there are things I would say differently now,” she said.
Her excuse for going to North Vietnam was her concern for airmen in France who were shot down. That’s leftist logic for you.
As she sat on the gun, she giggled and applauded as video was taken to be used for propaganda purposes.
She didn’t say if she was “thoughtless” or not when she called for the executions of our prisoners of war. Fonda didn’t even mention it.
“Jane Fonda calling for American soldiers—American POWs, men defending your freedoms—calling for their executions while we were at war.”
Guilty by treasonous activities in enemy country while we were fighting a war,she sided with the enemy. Half-hearted amends will not be sufficient. She did not rebuke her communist viewpoint nor apologize for the deaths she may have caused.
This IS the one case that defines Treason, worthy of the actual Death Penalty and should have been tried for such, convicted And executed.
It was lowlifes as her that I had to deal with when in the military and wearing the uniform. Coming from a small rural town in the wheat state I was extremely proud to wear that uniform. As I walked the streets of San Diego I would be called a baby-killer. I decided to buy civilian clothes and a wig, which was a somewhat short one, in order not to be harassed by HER TYPE. She will NEVER EVER be able to do ANYTHING that would change my disgust of her. I wish her a painful last days.
She thinks that what she did was ”thoughtless”? Patriotic people label her as a *traitor*!
@ Greg: Thank you for your service.
I learned a great lesson during those times. In meeting the “hippies” of the day I quickly learned in dialogues they were incoherent, filled with non-sequiturs. I could have easily fell prey to drugs but what I witnessed and heard actually “scared” me enough to never even consider drug use.
This POS turned over messages from POWs to their jailers. Hope she rots in hell.
She never offers a comment on the repressive state Vietnam became and how that impacted human rights.
CNN made a big left turn during her marriage to Turner.