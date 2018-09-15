Hanoi John, Iran Co-Conspirator, Compares the President to an 8-Year Old

John Kerry has betrayed the United States time and again, for decades. He is very far-left and never met a U.S. enemy he disagrees with. Once known as Hanoi John, a term explained later in this article, he is now Ayatollah’s John.

COMPARES THE PRESIDENT TO AN 8-YEAR-OLD

Unfazed by his own duplicity, the former secretary of state undermined the President on Bill Maher’s hard-left HBO show last night, comparing Donald Trump to an 8-year old boy and girl. The former secretary of state gives new meaning to the words “arrogant”, “affected”, and “pompous ass”. Let’s not forget John Kerry is the person who parked his yacht in Rhode Island to pay cheaper taxes while running on a platform of higher taxes in Massachusetts.

Watch this very brief clip and keep in mind that the media is silent on this:

NICK POMPEO ADDRESSED JOHN KERRY CONSPIRING WITH THE ENEMY

Former secretary of state John Kerry is conspiring with the terror state of Iran by his own admission and he is undermining the United States. Yesterday, The actual Secretary of State Nick Pompeo addressed it, calling it “unseemly and unprecedented”. The Secretary said, “It’s literally unheard of.”

“This is a former secretary of state engaged with the world’s largest state sponsor of terror and according to him,” Pompeo said, “you don’t have to take my word for it, these are his answers, he was telling them to ‘wait out this administration’.

He continued: “You can’t find precedent for this in U.S. history and a secretary ought not to engage in that kind of behavior. It’s inconsistent with what foreign policy in the United States is as directed by this President and it is beyond inappropriate for him…”

Pompeo said he saw Kerry in Munich with “former secretary Moniz and Wendy Sherman, the troika” and he is “confident they met with their troika counterparts”. He wasn’t in the meeting but he’s “reasonably confident that he was not there in support of U.S. policy with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran, who, this week, fired Katyusha rockets towards the United States embassy in Baghdad, and took action against our consulate in Basra.”

Watch:

Some of us would call him a traitor for conspiring with the enemy.

At the end of April 2014, according to a Daily Beast exclusive, if there’s no two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict soon, Israel risks becoming “an apartheid state,” Secretary of State John Kerry told a room of influential world leaders in a closed-door meeting. It was Yom Hashoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day, making his betrayal of Israel so much worse. He suggested the administration would support the anti-Israel BDS movement.

Kerry wanted Israel to agree to a deal that would have destroyed them.

In 2006, he said that our troops were terrorizing Iraqi women and children when Iraqis should be doing that. He’s a non-stop anti-American operative.

HANOI JOHN BETRAYED THE U.S. MILITARY

John Kerry betrays America and America’s allies at every opportunity in favor of terrorists. He did so during the Vietnam War, betraying our soldiers with blatant lies, giving aid to the enemy. Jane Fonda was Hanoi Jane and he was a greater threat as Hanoi John.

While painting himself as a war hero in later years, he was, in the 1970s, betraying his fellow soldiers in Vietnam while the war raged. This is the man who dramatically threw out his questionably-awarded war medals as a gesture of hate and contempt.

Few cases of abuse by U.S. troops were uncovered during and after the Vietnam war. John Kerry lied and said that war crimes were a routine occurrence. He didn’t just lie. He lied viciously.

John Kerry won personal acclaim from his communist and domestic terrorist friends, including Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, at the expense of our military heroes:

THE COMMUNISTS

The only Vets who threw their medals away were the ones who were suffering from PTSD or who became hard-left radicals. These protesters used the war as an excuse to create mayhem. Their real goal was and is to infuse communism into our society. They could not have cared less about our military. They called soldiers who risked their lives for their country baby killers among other things.

John Kerry was a radical who took part in a staged media event with the likes of Jane Fonda called the Winter Soldier Investigation. The war horror stories they told were almost all debunked.

Soldiers who risked their lives and fought for their country in Vietnam had to remove their uniforms before leaving the plane on their return home so they wouldn’t be called “murderers” and have tomatoes pelted at them. John Kerry’s contribution to these acts of betrayal was enormous.

He likes to lie and brag about his war service when he is, in fact, a traitor and self-serving narcissist. Here he is lying:

The sacrifice that our military men and women make is a debt we can never repay. They do it in the name of freedom. Kerry betrayed them and all that our country used to stand for. He is doing it again. He doesn’t care who he has to hurt. His far-left friends love him.