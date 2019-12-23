Happy Hanukkah & Merry Christmas & Thank You

Thank you to all our readers who keep us going in trying times. Trying, but Donald J. Trump is still our President, and not Hillary Clinton

Happy Hanukkah to all our Jewish readers and Merry Christmas to our Christian readers.

.@FLOTUS‘ signature Christmas wreaths with classic red bows hang on the outside windows of the White House! pic.twitter.com/vG5QidaXiW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 24, 2019

At the celebration of Hanukkah at the White House, President @realDonaldTrump signed an executive order to combat anti-Semitism at America's universities and institutions. pic.twitter.com/v3PPEX0bEL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2019