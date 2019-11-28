Happy Thanksgiving & Memes for You on This Holiday!

First, we want to say Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers and — for those who believe in God — we hope he blesses you. We are grateful for you!

We at the Sentinel are also grateful for:

God, THE USA, turkey, and apple pie.

Our loved ones.

Health and every breath we take.

Our soldiers, police, ICE, Border Patrol, firefighters, EMTs, hospital workers, doctors, nurses, drug inventors, normal teachers, and all who make this nation so great and all the people they’ve helped.

Conan the hero dog.

The economy and the Dow.

Technology.

Donald Trump.

What are you grateful for today?

Before we joke, remember this:

NOW FOR THE SILLY MEMES