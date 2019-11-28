Happy Thanksgiving & Memes for You on This Holiday!

First, we want to say Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers and — for those who believe in God — we hope he blesses you. We are grateful for you!

We at the Sentinel are also grateful for:

  • God, THE USA, turkey, and apple pie.
  • Our loved ones.
  • Health and every breath we take.
  • Our soldiers, police, ICE, Border Patrol, firefighters, EMTs, hospital workers, doctors, nurses, drug inventors, normal teachers, and all who make this nation so great and all the people they’ve helped.
  • Conan the hero dog.
  • The economy and the Dow.
  • Technology.
  • Donald Trump.

What are you grateful for today?

Before we joke, remember this:

NOW FOR THE SILLY MEMES

I made this one myself.

When you don’t lie for the left.

