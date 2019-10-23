Hard-Left Congressional Candidates in New York Want Police Disarmed

The insanity grows in socialist New York. Republicans are being wiped out and currently, have no voice in the state legislature. The effects of the one-party system are starting to show.

A Democratic primary candidate for New York’s 16th congressional district, Jamaal Bowman, called for disarming the police in an absurd response to the police officer’s killing of a woman in her own home in Ft. Worth.

He is challenging Eliot Engel in the primary since the AOC+3 squad decided Engel, a far-left man, is not far-left enough.

AOC’S CANDIDATE

Bowman, a hard-left ‘Democratic Socialist’ is backed by the Justice Democrats, the same hard-left progressive group that supported U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) in 2018.

Democratic Socialists are to the left of the Communist Party USA.

It’s time to disarm the police… #AtatianaJefferson — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) October 14, 2019

Manhattan Institute legal policy expert Rafael Mangual called Bowman’s proposal “nonsensical,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“This idea that we are suffering an epidemic of police shootings that are unjustified is nonsensical,” Mangual said. “The vast majority of police shootings involve armed suspects that are actively resisting and posing threats to law enforcement.”

HE’S NOT ALONE

Another hard-left candidate Andom Ghebreghiorgis has also called for disarming officers.

“As someone who envisions a society free of guns, I support disarming police,” Ghebreghiorgis said, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

He claimed arming police “needlessly escalates what should be non-confrontational interactions between community stakeholders.”

Sadly, both of these men are educators.

Lots of luck finding officers to fill those jobs. These people are some kind of stupid.

FREEING HARDENED CRIMINALS TO MAKE THEN FEEL BETTER

The same hard-left ideology governing the thinking of these two candidates is also behind the closing of Rikers’ Island, where the worst of the worst are housed.

The city council plans to build three new prisons at great expense in lovely, safe, areas with less than 50% of the capacity, eventually releasing the other prisoners.

Rikers currently houses approximately 7,000 inmates, NPR reported. The prison is perfectly fine for the type of people who live there.

Under the new plan of the communist Mayor DiBlasio, that population is expected to be reduced to just 3,300 inmates over the next six years.

The 10,000-bed Rikers Island complex is slated to shutter by 2026. It’s on prime real estate so watch which developer gets their hands on that.

“This is about valuing our people, no longer condemning people and sending them on a pathway that only made their lives worse and worse,” de Blasio said, according to The New York Times. “Today we made history: The era of mass incarceration is over.”

The combined jail capacity would max out at just 3,300 inmates – a population so low that New York City hasn’t seen it in nearly 100 years, The New York Times reported.

The rest will be freed. They will be on our streets here in New York to commit more crimes against innocent people. Some will travel to other states to commit crimes.