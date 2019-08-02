Harris’ AG Record Is Being Hidden But We Have the Truth

There are reports that Kamala Harris’s record as an Attorney General is being hidden since her exchange with Tulsi Gabbard which exposed her lies about her record.

During the Democrat Primary Debate Wednesday night, Tulsi Gabbard leveled Kamala Harris over her record as California’s top law enforcer. Harris tries to present herself as a ‘progressive’ state Attorney General, but that’s not true. She did some things progressives like, but she is lying when she describes her history as a progressive AG.

Gabbard said people need to know the truth, but the leftists prefer Harris and they don’t like Gabbard.

This is the exchange:

Harris’s spokesman Ian Sams spread the rumor that she was somehow a puppet of the Russians. That spread, along with the condemnation of Gabbard’s views of Bashar Al Assad. The media is distorting what she has said.

This is Gabbard on Bashar:

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: “[Al-Assad] is a brutal dictator just like Saddam Hussein just like Gaddafi in Libya. The reason that I’m so outspoken on this issue of ending these wasteful regime change wars is because I have seen firsthand this high human cost of war.” pic.twitter.com/9ExxQfv3SC — The Hill (@thehill) August 2, 2019

KAMALA HARRIS’ RECORD AS AN ATTORNEY GENERAL

Her record is very tough on crime and very unfair.

Harris fought to keep people in prison even after they were proven innocent, she refused to pursue the death penalty against a man who killed a police officer, but also defended California’s death penalty system in court. The presidential candidate resisted calls to get her office to investigate certain police shootings.

As a piece from Lara Bazelon in the New York Times details, Harris was far from the “progressive prosecutor” that she has tried to rebrand herself as in recent days.

As one example, when Harris was San Francisco’s district attorney in 2010, she was condemned by a judge for staying silent about a police laboratory technician who had been accused of stealing drugs and “intentionally sabotaging” her work. She never warned the defense attorneys.

In 2014, she refused to take a position on Proposition 47 — a voter-approved measure that reduced some low-level felonies to misdemeanors. That same year, she laughed when a reporter asked her if she would support the legalization of medical marijuana. In fact, she isn’t on record reversing her opinion on marijuana and supporting legalization until just last year.

Also in 2014, the California attorney general’s office (during her tenure as attorney general) opposed the release of nonviolent inmates on the grounds that “prisons would lose an important labor pool.”

In 2015, she actually “opposed a bill requiring her office to investigate shootings involving officers,” according to Bazelon, who added that Harris had also “refused to support statewide standards regulating the use of body-worn cameras by police officers.”

Elizabeth Nolan Brown, in a piece for Reason, listed some of the times that Harris was found arguing in favor of convictions that any reasonable person might be concerned had been wrongfully decided.

Harris also pushed to uphold a 28-year-to-life sentence for a man named Daniel Larsen for possession of a concealed weapon, despite the fact that, as Bazelon writes, “there was compelling evidence of his innocence” and “his trial lawyer was incompetent.”

Kevin Cooper was an inmate on death row whose trial had been influenced, Bazelon writes, “by racism and corruption.” Harris initially opposed his bid to prove his innocence through DNA testing, relenting only after his case too went viral.

Wherever you stand on the issues, the truth is she’s a liar and the media is willing to destroy Tulsi Gabbard to protect her.

The Sentinel is for the right-wing, we do not support progressive law enforcement, and we do not support Ms. Gabbard as a candidate, but what’s fair is fair.