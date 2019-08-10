Harris & Warren Blatantly Lie About Michael Brown to Pander

Five years ago yesterday, Michael Brown went into a grocery with a friend and stole cigarillos. When the grocer, who was much smaller in stature, tried to stop him, Michael Brown, a very large man, shoved him and then menaced him.

Officer Wilson heard the call of the robbery and noticed Brown and his friend, Dorian Johnson walking down the middle of the street. Johnson was later arrested, in May 2015, for dealing drugs. He also eventually admitted that he made up the ‘hands up, don’t shoot’ lie, which became a popular slogan arising from his claim that Brown had his hands up when the cop had the gun on him.

Officer Darren Wilson said he was attacked in the police car as he drove up alongside Brown and Johnson. Brown punched him and tried to get his gun. Officer Brown said that after Brown fled and he – Wilson – went in hot pursuit, Brown turned around and charged him. Despite the officer yelling several times for him to stop, Brown continued to charge, even after he was shot.

This account was confirmed by several witnesses and the wounds the officer sustained.

Some witnesses tried to claim Brown was shot in the back running away but the autopsy proved all bullets went through the front.

The NY Times doxxed the officer, giving out his address while the community that was lied to were rioting and threatening to kill the officer.

NY Times reporters Julie Bosman and Campbell Robertson, who had written articles critical of Darren Wilson, released his address in an article titled, “A Quiet Wedding for Darren Wilson.”

Police had a witnesses’ cellphone during which the witness says several times, he keeps charging the cop. That was online until someone took it down.

Officer Wilson was not indicted and then-Attorney General Eric Holder was reluctantly forced to admit there was no evidence against him in the government’s faux hate crime investigation.

The community and the Obama government demanded the officer be fired and he was, despite his obvious innocence. Some threw shade on the officer’s story, without any evidence, and that was enough to fire him.

HARRIS AND WARREN LIE IN ORDER TO PANDER

Everyone with any knowledge knows Michael Brown was responsible for his own death. Nonetheless, our dishonest presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, two radicals, are acting as if the truth never came out. They are trying to pander to blacks with lies.

Both are disgustingly dishonest with zero consideration for the officer who was attacked, protected his own life, and was then persecuted for it over a man who was charging him and already proved he was violent.

5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

Michael Brown’s murder forever changed Ferguson and America. His tragic death sparked a desperately needed conversation and a nationwide movement. We must fight for stronger accountability and racial equity in our justice system. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 9, 2019