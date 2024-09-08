Harris Wasted No Time Politicizing Apalachee to Attack Gun Rights

Kamala Harris was at a rally in New Hampshire Wednesday, using the tragic murders in Apalachee High School to attack American gun rights. She wants to seize our guns as her party makes the world far more dangerous.

She could do a lot more good if she pushed for mental institutions for children who are criminally insane.

Harris is already using the school shooting that left four dead in Georgia hours before to claim the incident represented an “epidemic of gun violence.”

This woman wouldn’t dare mention the violence from gangs.

“This is just a senseless tragedy, on top of so many senseless tragedies,” Harris told a crowd as she fearmongered about schools.

Having no core or steadfast policies, her only solution will be to take our guns as she makes the country more dangerous with wars, uncontrolled crime, and open borders.

New Video- Harris in NH: “It doesn’t have to be this way.” Here is Harris addressing the deadly school shooting today. This tragic event should not happen anywhere. My prayers are with the families. Notice in the video that Kamala tries to sound somber; however, she does not… pic.twitter.com/21OQU4jlyT — JP Speaks (@JP__Speaks) September 4, 2024

She has been clear: She has one plan, and that is to confiscate guns from law-abiding Americans. That is her one idea.

Kamala is a superficial, silly woman.

Kamala Openly Admits She Will Come For Your Guns When She Gets Elected Spread this video far and wide! Trump 2024 pic.twitter.com/3CayzTwDqP — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 28, 2024

It’s not only guns. She wants us all to shut up and obey. Kamala [Comma la] plans to shut down free speech. The media out-and-out lies. They’re sick of having to surveil, gaslight, and shut us up. They want to skip to step three and shut us up.

Kamala is a fake, fraud, lying scam artist.

It doesn’t get better with her running mate.

Buffoonish Running Mate

Dishonest buffoon, Tim Walz, said the GOP bans books but is “ok with weapons of war” in schools. The only books parents want to be banned are pornographic gay books in middle schools. As for being ok with weapons of war, that’s too ridiculous for words. There should be trained people with guns in schools.

No one promotes weapons of war in schools or anywhere except at war.

This guy is a complete jerk. He is very demeaning to people with whom he disagrees, and he’s fine with lying.

This captures the commie’s personality:

Imagine this doofus with his finger on the nuclear button? pic.twitter.com/GeHeQpsXXy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 3, 2024

He is no better than Kamala when it comes to free speech.

“This idea of using ‘misinformation’ as a wedge to force people to allow the state to guide messaging is an incredibly dangerous thing.”@MTaibbi today on what Tim Walz—and an entire generation of Americans—don’t understand about free speech. https://t.co/TrcggxtcSV pic.twitter.com/RftBq4P1n3 — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) September 3, 2024