Hate-America Antifa & Right-Wing Proud Boys Already Started in Portland

The Proud Boys’ “end domestic terrorism” rally has begun in Portland, with the city’s mayor Ted Wheeler acknowledging that “violence is almost guaranteed” as the two groups come face-to-face.

Flag-waving members of the Proud Boys and Three Percenters militia group began gathering late in the morning, some wearing body armor and helmets. Meanwhile, black-clad, helmet and face-mask wearing anti-fascist protesters were also among the several hundred people on the streets. People are coming from around the country for this horrible event of losers and misfits.

I don’t know enough about the Proud Boys or the Three Percenters to say they’re white supremacists. A number of them are minorities and Antifa are calling them Uncle Toms.

#Breaking: Just in – Hundreds of Proud boys have arrived in #Portland ahead of the rally and march today, also reports of 15 people with weapons not sure if the side of Proud Boys or not… pic.twitter.com/6BBNx5cYai — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 17, 2019

The communist anarchists of Antifa are ready to start trouble. “No Trump, no KKK,” screams one man describing himself more than Trump.

“No Trump! No KKK!” a man shouts when he sees a small group of people carrying US flags. In the background, a group of antifa black block has amassed. pic.twitter.com/3PQGSk8Kw3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

One reporter was singled out.

Here’s the beginning of the interaction. I asked why the person was following me. The person said I didn’t look like a real reporter. pic.twitter.com/ETcoPwyl74 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

Here’s one skirmish:

Skirmish happens as man tries to take weapon from someone. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/c1kkGuekR8 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

FALSE FLAGS?

Flyers have gone around claiming Antifa will dress up as MAGA and beat up people.

“According to sources in Portland, ANTIFA is dressing as LEO and in MAGA attire,” tweeted well-known Twitter user Anna Paulina. “This is very bad and I can only imagine what the media will do with footage of people in MAGA gear attacking strangers.”

Police are seizing bear spray and shields — so far.

An Antifa had a gun and got smacked down by police in riot gear.

#Breaking: Just in – #Portland police smacked a #Antifa supporter on the ground, after they found out that he got a gun on him. pic.twitter.com/NovFsS57PG — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 17, 2019

THESE PEOPLE ARE NUTS

A woman [?] was offended by a D.C. Examiner wearing a U.S. flag on his sleeve.

.@dcexaminer reporter @Julio_Rosas11 is confronted for wearing a shirt with an American flag on the sleeve. A protester is extremely offended. pic.twitter.com/8KCkjjE3ix — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

One angry Antifa-ite is irate over Jesus and white men. A reporter was already pepper-sprayed.

A black man praises Jesus on a bullhorn. The shirtless protester yells at him: “Ain’t no f—ing white Jesus going to save the black man from the white man’s oppression, uncle Tom.” pic.twitter.com/CRMuxFF41p — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Antifa vandalism and propaganda is everywhere.

#Antifa political propaganda & graffiti are all over this area of downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/ARh8sSxNEE — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Then there is the Antifa unicorn, of course, dancing for police. These people are nuts.

Antifa unicorn dances in front of Portland Police. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/GnTo6Jhif7 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

President Trump gets it and is watching Portland closely to see if Antifa is continuing it’s violent tactics.

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

Most businesses closed early. These nutcases are just getting started.