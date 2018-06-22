Hate-Filled Leftist Mob Stalks, Harasses DHS Chief at Her Home

A small leftist hate mob, courtesy of Jewish Action, showed up at DHS Secretary Kristjen Nielsen’s home days after Communists chased her out of a Mexican restaurant. The angry leftists chanted “no justice, no sleep” and “free the kids” while Nielsen’s neighbors reportedly looked on. There were more reporters than mob.

This just isn’t right and these angry leftists are playing with fire. These people need to be arrested.

Huffington Post reporter Philip Lewis was present and reported that Secretary Nielsen appeared to be home at the time of the harassment. HuffPo has been on a hate-Trump binge, continually calling him racist in article after article.

Someone is going to get killed by these vicious leftists. They are playing a very dangerous game.

Jewish Action is hard-left, anti-Trump group.

DEVELOPING: Protesters swarm DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen’s townhouse in Alexandria, blare audio of detained immigrant children. pic.twitter.com/oFLDx6tXvL — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 22, 2018

This next leftist says he is a Londoner in D.C. and a proud husband of a public school teacher. He admits to being a professional troublemaker.

.@secnielsen shouldn’t be able to set foot in public without being hounded for her role in snatching children from their parents. This morning, that job fell to me. pic.twitter.com/MZt607Oria — Mikey Franklin (@mikeyfranklin) June 22, 2018

A Democratic Chief of Staff for Virginia Senator DaveMarsden was also harassing Secretary Nielsen. He’s truly a disgrace. The Democrat [Socialists] are openly threatening people of the political opposition as if we lived in a Third World country.

When DHS Secretary @SecNielsen left her Alexandria townhouse to go to work today she had to get past protesters playing audio of the detained children and chanting “SHAME”. (via @Phil_Lewis_ ) pic.twitter.com/OHmNbNAXx9 — Matt Rogers (@Politidope) June 22, 2018

Secretary Nielsen got a nice wake up call this morning outside her house pic.twitter.com/5DY46HQZph — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 22, 2018

GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE DEMONIZES ICE, OFFICERS WHO RISK THEIR LIVES

Democrat Cynthia Nixon, running for governor of New York, wants ICE abolished, calling it a “terrorist organization”.

[ICE]…frankly, is a terrorist organization of its own that is terrorizing people who are coming to this country,” she said, according to NY1 News.

She is no longer the fringe of the Democrat Party. She is typical of the Democrat Party.

DOJ COMMUNIST WILL LIKELY ESCAPE PUNISHMENT

The Justice Department is reviewing the conduct of an employee who helped chase Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen from a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday, but First Amendment scholars say that she may be immune from workplace consequences.

Allison Hrabar, a Justice Department paralegal specialist and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, helped organize a dozen-person DSA-led contingent that chanted “shame” at Nielsen until she left MXDC Cocina Mexicana.

She does not belong in the Department of Justice.

TRUMP CALLED A RACIST FOR SUPPORTING ANGEL FAMILIES

President Trump countered by meeting with the Angel Families whose families were victims of criminal illegal aliens. They have been permanently separated from their families. He was labeled ‘racist’ by Huffington Post for meeting with the Angel Families.

“The media never talks about the American victims of illegal immigration. I know them well. I know so many of them. I campaigned with them. What’s happened to their children, what’s happened to their husbands, what’s happened to their wives,” Trump said this Wednesday during a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

He continued: “They don’t bring cameras to interview the angel moms whose children were killed by criminal aliens who should have never been here in the first place. Not even close. They don’t want to talk to the angel moms.”

Trump is listing statistics on crimes committed by undocumented immigrants at an event with Angel Families. pic.twitter.com/F3VYr2MQjS — POLITICO (@politico) June 22, 2018

.@POTUS delivers remarks on immigration with Angel Families https://t.co/GavzeVAhEi — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2018

Daily Beast called photos of the murdered children ‘tacky’.

Deranged Daily Beast editor thinks parents holding photos of their slain children is “tacky.” Un-freakin-believable. https://t.co/f1o4Nfnt20 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 22, 2018

WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?