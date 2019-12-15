Hateful left tries to get cadets thrown out over the Circle Game

There was some hysteria in the Twitter sewer yesterday after a cadet flashed an allegedly “disgraceful sign of the era” over his “fellow cadet of color.” This is what happens when people assume things.

Aside from the fact that it’s the OK symbol, some cadets were playing the Circle Game. That is an activity where one person makes a “circle” with their fingers and holds it up to a person, trying to convince the second person to look at it. If the second person looks, they receive a punch to the shoulder.

PEOPLE MAKING FOOLS OF THEMSELVES

Cadets are supposed to be our best and brightest. And this guy flashes a White Power symbol on TV. And over the shoulder of his fellow cadet of color. A disgraceful sign of the era. https://t.co/PghoSeNbb5 — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) December 15, 2019

Let’s make them go viral. Retweet. This happened on national television today. These two felt like it was okay to put up a white power symbol on national tv. Mind you, they are apart of the navy. #ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/SdkCTJ0vhK — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) December 14, 2019

He’s an American, a Navy dad, a decent human being, AND a virtue signaler:

As an American,

As a Navy Dad,

As a decent human being… …you hate to see racist West Point cadets emboldened by the presence of the Racist-inChief at an #ArmyNavyGame to throw up the “White Power” sign on national TV. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/4LbB5Veoa7 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 14, 2019

I called this idiot out for claiming cadets playing the circle game is a symbol of white power and he immediately blocked me. When you wrongly smear innocent people of being white supremacists it makes it harder to hold real white supremacists accountable. pic.twitter.com/az8FnRYRqY — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 15, 2019

White cadets throwing up the white power symbol on national TV during the #ArmyNavyGame. But racism is dying out with this generation, right? Nah, it’s being passed down and is alive and thriving in white America.pic.twitter.com/OSPFMFUPri — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 15, 2019

Superintendents of @WestPoint_USMA and @navalacademy, Are you going to discipline the cadets & midshipmen who flashed white power signs at the Army Navy game? Note: video shows they timed their racist hand signals to make sure they’d appear on the Jumbotron. Expulsion? — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) December 15, 2019

There are currently 48,000 tweets claiming in “Trump’s America” white power is thriving because a couple cadets were playing the circle game on College Gameday in the background. Pretty hilarious how stupid people are on this website. pic.twitter.com/V16yalAMOw — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 15, 2019

There are currently 48,000 tweets claiming in “Trump’s America” white power is thriving because a couple cadets were playing the circle game on College Gameday in the background. Pretty hilarious how stupid people are on this website. pic.twitter.com/V16yalAMOw — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 15, 2019

I was in the Army. We were playing “the circle game” over a decade before the white power prank. I would venture to guess these cadets aren’t even on twitter and aren’t aware of the WP thing. — Blair Bench (@BenchBlair) December 15, 2019

According to the basically defunct USA Today — which no longer has a print edition — Army and Navy officials are investigating.

It shouldn’t take them long since it’s just a game.

They should be more upset about losing wars.

STOP ALREADY

Yes, the lion and the OK sign are symbols of white supremacy. Everyone knows that 🙄 pic.twitter.com/5xVyv5ZLl6 — Trump Democrat (@trump_democrat) August 29, 2019

WHAT ABOUT THIS

While SJWs freak out over Circle Game hand gestures at Army-Navy game, here’s your 2016 flashback on the 16 West Point cadets posing with Black Power fists. No disciplinary action taken:https://t.co/IK9ezmUEKp pic.twitter.com/LCoKCAMb13 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) December 15, 2019

Or this..