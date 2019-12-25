Have a Very Merry Christmas & God Bless Every One!

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Thank you to our readers. We are grateful to you and hope you have a great day and year!

“The light of the Christmas star to you,

The warmth of home and hearth to you,

The cheer and goodwill of friends to you,

The hope of a childlike heart to you,

The joy of a thousand angels to you,

The love of the Son,

And God’s peace to you.”

What Doug Collins says:

I love this!

Thank God for our wonderful military!

And no more fake news!

I don’t know about throwing money and people and making them pick it up, but it was a very well-intentioned and generous gesture.

And Donald J. Trump is still our President!

And the lovely Melania is still our First Lady.

Al Sharpton decided to lie for Christmas to gain political points he thinks.

We don’t know Madi but we’re grateful that Madi is getting better.

We are grateful for God most of all.

And what about the children, huh?

And just remember this:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply