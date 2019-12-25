Have a Very Merry Christmas & God Bless Every One!

Thank you to our readers. We are grateful to you and hope you have a great day and year!

“The light of the Christmas star to you,

The warmth of home and hearth to you,

The cheer and goodwill of friends to you,

The hope of a childlike heart to you,

The joy of a thousand angels to you,

The love of the Son,

And God’s peace to you.”

What Doug Collins says:

Christmas is a time of hope, a time of new beginnings, and a time to come together. Most importantly, it’s a time to reflect on God’s love and all that He has done for us. Wishing you and your family many blessings this season. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/MoWBt96R8I — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) December 25, 2019

I love this!

Here’s The Original Story Of What Happened On Christmas Eve https://t.co/Qj3n8fsxNf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 25, 2019

Thank God for our wonderful military!

The 2020 Defense Bill, which authorized $738 billion in defense spending for the current fiscal year, contains the largest military pay raise in a decade, at 3.1 percent. https://t.co/h0nRVQ1AU8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 24, 2019

From our Marine Corps family to your family, happy holidays! https://t.co/EvPC9B1gj9 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) December 25, 2019

And no more fake news!

My Christmas and New Years message to you and your family! No more #fakenews in 2020! pic.twitter.com/cAxUke2xW6 — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) December 24, 2019

I don’t know about throwing money and people and making them pick it up, but it was a very well-intentioned and generous gesture.

Rapper, Blueface traveled to Skid Row in Downtown, Los Angeles today to give back to those in need during this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/9L37n9aZdM — JaValle (@JaValle) December 23, 2019

And Donald J. Trump is still our President!

Wishing you all a very #MerryChristmas! May your day be filled with peace, love and happiness! pic.twitter.com/yE6Vejihfo — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2019

And the lovely Melania is still our First Lady.

It’s #ChristmasEve & #Santa is hard at work delivering toys to children all over the world! A wonderful tradition – thank you @NoradSanta for including me in helping the kids track Santa! pic.twitter.com/VfPpYFZB7y — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2019

Pres. Trump and First Lady Melania attend Family Church in West Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/w9nJggLW9D — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 25, 2019

Al Sharpton decided to lie for Christmas to gain political points he thinks.

Al Sharpton Says Evangelicals Who Support Trump ‘Would Sell Jesus Out’ https://t.co/KU4YvFUPjr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 24, 2019

We don’t know Madi but we’re grateful that Madi is getting better.

CHRISTMAS PRAISE REPORT Thank you to all who prayed for our 28 week preemie grandbaby Madi throughout this year. We have found out she is going to be weaned from her permanent feeding tube. LOOK WHO’S EATING

Prayer Works. Can I get an Amen?! pic.twitter.com/cjXsFuZD5I — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) December 24, 2019

We are grateful for God most of all.

Cardinal Egan sanctifies the altar at St. Patrick’s to prepare for the mid-night Mass celebrating the Son of God becoming human to save us. His description of the meaning of Midnight was profound. pic.twitter.com/WTPjf4aZ93 — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 25, 2019

And what about the children, huh?

Shout out to all the parents out there putting toys together with a glass of vino in one hand and terrible assembly instructions in the other. Merry Christmas! Excited child wake up one of three will be in four hours! pic.twitter.com/IRRt9dgGFY — John James (@JohnJamesMI) December 25, 2019

And just remember this:

If I Were the Devil – Paul Harvey Every American Needs to Hear this from 1965 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KuMccQV4Bv — ™️ (@ARedPillReport) December 24, 2019