Having Led a Standing Ovation for a Child Rapist, Meryl Streep Bashes Silent Melania, Ivanka

Meryl Streep was not only silent on Hollywood perverts abusing women and children, she called accused rapist Harvey Weinstein “god”. Unabashed by her own lack of a voice, she has decided to attack the Trump women and accuse them of what she herself has done. Streep claims she didn’t know about Weinstein although it is clear it was an “open secret”.

In this photo, she can be seen giving a standing ovation to child rapist Roman Polanski.

During an interview with The New York Times, she said she “found out about this” on a Friday and didn’t think to speak out at first.

She probably didn’t realize it but she admitted she’s dumb as a box of rocks in this next quote.

“I really had to think,” Streep said. “Because it really underlined my own sense of cluelessness, and also how evil, deeply evil, and duplicitous, a person he was, yet such a champion of really great work.”

“I don’t want to hear about the silence of me. I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now.”

Streep suggested that she was a victim herself in her younger days.

“So I wouldn’t have had that more recently. But back in the day, when everybody was doing cocaine, there was a lot of [expletive] behavior that was inexcusable,” she continued. “But now that people are older, and more sober, there has to be forgiveness, and that’s the way I feel about it.”

What she said isn’t even accurate. Melania and Ivanka have spoken up for women while she was leading Hollywood liberals in a standing ovation for a child rapist.