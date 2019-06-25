He caused the ‘largest immigration crisis the United States has ever seen’

Tom Homan blasted the Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan for leaking the information about the upcoming raids to gather up 2,000 illegal aliens who were ordered deported by liberal judges.

McAleenan has always pushed against deportations, making this accusation very believable.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Saturday, Mr. Homan accused McAleenan of “resisting” ICE and said the leaks put the lives of agents at risk.

McAleenan does worry more in public about the welfare of illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens. Illegal aliens are his first priority. He might be Kirstjen Nielsen redux.

McAleenan told The Washington Post that he was “wary” of the raids, before the raids took place. WaPo said McAleenan has been urging ICE, an agency within his department, to conduct a narrower, more targeted operation. He revealed everything to the Post, according to the Post.

McAleenan, who is a big Democrat donor, denied leaking. However, The Washington Examiner spoke anonymously to five officials and all five confirmed McAleenan’s decision to go rogue and stymie the operation was what prompted the White House to call off the 10-city operation.

Border Patrol Union Chief Reacts to What Took Place

Brandon Judd, the President of the National Border Patrol Council, wrote an op-ed for Fox News in which he accused McAleenan of refusing to do his job, putting Americans at risk.

About the abandoned deportation operation, Judd said, “…this operation was exactly what both Democratic and Republican lawmakers envisioned when they enacted our immigration laws. It was a common sense law enforcement operation and approach to an ever-growing problem……but consider this operation now trashed!”

“As recently reported in the Washington Examiner, Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kevin McAleenan allegedly disclosed the scope, date, and location – law enforcement sensitive information – to the Washington Post just prior to the operation’s start date,” Judd wrote.

He continued, “Mr. McAleenan’s personal beliefs are rooted in liberal policy and philosophy. Not a negative or positive quality, except when you consider he has been charged with carrying out President Trump’s immigration agenda. He has proven his political leanings in his actions, including his campaign contributions.”

McAleenan was an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton’s.

In conclusion, he says, “Mr. McAleenan has been an utter failure. Notwithstanding the fact that he was handed the gift of apprehension numbers that were at a 45-year low in April of 2015, Mr. McAleenan failed to implement any policies or operations that would have assisted CBP in keeping the numbers low. Instead, Mr. McAleenan is responsible for the largest immigration crisis the United States has ever seen. His job performance has been completely unacceptable.”

In December, McAleenan told ABC News:

“We also need to invest in Central America. The State Department’s announcement of an unprecedented increase in aid, I think, is a tremendous step forward. There are green shoots of progress, both on security and the economic front in Central America, we need to foster that and help improve the opportunities to stay at home.”

There is literally nothing more useless than giving millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to thugs running failed states.

They Are Welcomed with Work Permits

Meanwhile, these invaders are getting work permits — every single one of them.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said that “100%” of illegal immigrant families being apprehended at the US border are being released into the country instead of being deported.

After a month or two, they’re also given work permits, the Washington Times reported. This allows them to remain in the United States even though they jumped the line ahead of other aspiring immigrants who are patiently waiting their turn.

This is a pattern. Trump either needs to reform his hiring habits or this is what he wants.

On May 14th, then-Acting ICE Director Ron Vitello and then-DHS Director Kristjen Nielsen also rejected deporting those ordered out for the same reasons. They felt it was too ill-prepared, but, at that time, it was to remove 10,000, another drop in the bucket.

If we can’t deport anyone, say goodbye to America.

.