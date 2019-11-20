Head of Burisma indicted in Ukraine, Ukraine officials demand Biden probe

The head of Burisma Holdings has been indicted and Ukrainian officials want President Trump to join them investigating the Bidens and other Americans for their role in laundering billions.

BACKGROUND

Investigative journalist John Solomon has new memos he obtained via a FOIA lawsuit revealing that Burisma contacted the Obama State Department several times in 2016 to discuss ending the investigation of their firm.

They dropped the name – Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden sat on their board.

John Solomon reported that a U.S. rep for Burisma sought a meeting with Undersecretary of State Catherine A. Novelli to discuss ending the corruption allegations against the Ukrainian firm.

Three weeks prior to that, Ukrainian authorities raided the home of the oligarch who owned the firm. It showed that the probe was escalating.

Hunter Biden’s name was mentioned as a reason the State Department should help end the probe. His name was in the subject line of a memo.

It is not known if the meeting took place. However, Hunter’s fellow board member Devon Archer did secure a meeting with then-Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016.

Archer was Hunter’s partner in Rosemont Seneca.

BURISMA HEAD NIKOLAI ZLOCHEVSKY INDICTED

Now we hear that the head of Burisma Holdings, Nikolai Zlochevsky, was reportedly indicted in Ukraine this week, and Ukrainian members of parliament are demanding that President Donald J. Trump and president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, investigate.

The indictment claims that $7.4 billion was laundered by the “family” of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych through American investment fund Franklin Templeton Investments.

They also allege that the investment fund has ties to the U.S. Democratic Party, according to Ukraine news agency Interfax.

Another revelation from the indictment is that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and Hunter’s partners, were paid $16.5 million for ‘services,’ according to Ukrainian MP Alexander Dubinsky

We reported that earlier on this link.