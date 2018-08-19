Heartbreaking Video of Murdered Daughter Singing About Her ‘Hero’ Father

Shanann Watts, 34, was looking forward to a party Saturday to disclose the gender of her third child, CNN affiliate KDVR said, quoting a friend. She was murdered before that could happen, seemingly at the hands of her husband.

But the Colorado woman and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were found dead Wednesday. Her husband, Chris Watts, was taken into custody. He has reportedly confessed. He and his wife argued on Monday, the day he killed her.

The family had financial problems.

Family and friends say Chris Watts never once cried when his family went missing. It is now believed he choked the girls and then put them in an oil drum so they wouldn’t smell.

According to a Facebook post from her brother, Frankie Rzucek, she was pregnant with a boy. The baby was going to be named Niko, the post says. KDVR reported that only a few family members knew it was a boy.

She was 15 weeks pregnant.

Her brother said she beat all odds to become pregnant with her health condition. Shanann had Lupus.

Chris Watts faces three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with a human body, police said. He is being held without bond, with his next court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Shanann Watts, 4-year-old Bella, and 3-year-old Celeste were found dead last week a day after Christopher Watts was arrested in their murders. The 33-year-old had told reporters a day before his Wednesday arrest that he missed his wife and two daughters and was hoping for their safe return.

His wife worried he was having an affair.

This is the heartbreaking video of his daughter singing about how great daddy is: