Hell No! GOP Amnesty Bill & Trump Shares a Leftist H-1B Editorial

A House of Representatives bill, The Dignity Act, introduced by open borders Representative Maria Salazar (R-FL) in May 2023, is making an unwelcome comeback.

It increases the country caps for H-1B foreign workers visas. It grants amnesty to illegals and incentivizes unlawful border crossings.

What Americans would get for all that is border security funding, more CBP agents, and a verification system like E-Verify.

It actually grants mass amnesty to illegals currently in the country. Any illegals who crossed the borders as minors would get amnesty. Employed illegals without a criminal record who pay into a federal fund for skill training for American workers would get amnesty.

The bill creates a Redemption Program to give permanent resident status to illegals who complete the Dignity Program. That’s a path to citizenship and a reward for coming here illegally and jumping the line.

Read more at National Pulse.

This is typical Salazar. As if that isn’t enough, Donald Trump is doubling down on his support for H-1B and shared an article by the far-left Editorial Board of the Boston Globe newspaper, saying he “got it spot on when he embraced the kind of visa program used to bring highly skilled technology workers to this country [H-1B].”

That’s a NOOO! An enormous NOOOO! Trump must feel like committing career suicide.

