‘Hell, Yes’ Beto doubles down on guns, tells St. Pete to not be afraid

Beto the Irishman told the audience during the debates that once he becomes President (I just made myself ill typing that), he will take our guns, ‘Hell, yes!” That has caused consternation among his fellow Democrats who refuse to tell the truth about their ultimate goals.

Pete Buttigieg, St. Pete the pontificator, who currently oversees the deterioration of South Bend, Indiana, is agitated over Beto’s pronouncement and said so during an interview with Jake Tapper.

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Beto O’Rourke raised some eyebrows by saying ‘Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47’ at the debate… Did Beto O’Rourke say something that’s playing into the hands of Republicans?”

Pete Buttigieg: “Yes.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “Beto O’Rourke raised some eyebrows by saying ‘Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47’ at the debate… Did Beto O’Rourke say something that’s playing into the hands of Republicans?” Pete Buttigieg: “Yes.”#CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/GnTMaPgchE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 15, 2019

It’s playing into nothing. Beto told the truth and Republicans will wisely use it in campaign ads so people know what they’re dealing with when they vote for these people.

Isn’t it obvious anyway? Democrats want to license ammo and guns and make both extremely expensive. They want a registry of gun owners and hope to ban popular rifles. They will find innumerable reasons to take guns away and make it illegal to own semi-automatics.

Please recognize the elephant in the room. If Democrats make your guns illegal, they don’t have to physically confiscate them. You will immediately become a felon existing as a criminal in grave danger of imprisonment if you ever use your gun(s).

COONS ISN’T HAPPY

Chris Coons was also very concerned about the truth coming out, Hell, yes.

“I frankly think that that clip will be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying that Democrats are coming for your guns,” Coons, an ally of former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic race, told CNN’s Poppy Harlow in an interview.

BETO RESPONDS

Beto is angry. He thinks everyone agrees with him and Texans will gladly give up their guns for him. Robert Francis O’Rourke wants all Democrats to follow his example.

Hopefully, he will convince the rest of the Democrats to tell the truth so people can make a reasoned choice at the polls.

Gun bans are still a big loser for the statist Democrats.

Beto took on Buttigieg and told him not to be afraid.

Leaving millions of weapons of war on the streets because Trump and McConnell are “at least pretending to be open to reforms”? That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place. Let’s have the courage to say what we believe and fight for it. https://t.co/SSnFT600Vm — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 15, 2019

At the end of this clip, he says he hopes the rest of the field comes to the same realization everyone in the rest of the country has come to (says the man who lives in a bubble in a mansion).

When candidates say, “At least Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are pretending to be interested,” shit, that is not enough. Neither is poll-testing your message. Gun violence is a life or death issue—and we have to represent the bold ideas of people all over the country. pic.twitter.com/jE2uiXaENZ — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 15, 2019

THE REAL BETO

In case you don’t know much about Beto, he pretended to be part of a famous New Zealand band as he sang badly wearing a sheep mask and a onesie (see the next clip). He also wrote an essay about gleefully running over children (he definitely shouldn’t have a gun) and he has an arrest record.