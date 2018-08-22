Help! Turncoat Michael Cohen Needs Your Money If He’s to Tell the Truth!

Hillary’s mob lawyer, who took Michael Cohen on as a client for what seems like obvious reasons, was on Megyn Kelly’s show begging for money from her audience.

Trump’s ratfink former lawyer has “suffered” and the whole thing is “tragic”, according to Lanny Davis. In order for Cohen to go on telling the truth, he needs your donations.

“Could I just take one opportunity to remind everyone that Michael Cohen has suffered a tragic and difficult experience with his family,” Davis said. “He’s without resources, and we’ve set up a website called MichaelCohenTruth.com, that we’re hoping that he will get some help from the American people so he can continue to tell the truth.”

The Kelly audience didn’t seem ready to donate.

“The audience, they don’t appear ready to donate,” Kelly told him. But he persisted: “I would say the reaction of your audience may be that they’re not as interested as getting the truth out about Donald Trump as many other people in the country. Approximately 60 percent of the country would not have the reaction of your audience.”

At first, the audience laughed out loud and then they booed and groaned.

Lanny also said Trump is guilty of the same crime as Michael Cohen. Earlier today, Lanny said that if Donald Trump wasn’t President, he would be in jail. The fact is that if Hillary was a Republican, she would be in jail.

This is the GoFundMe page if you care to help the crook out. He is up to almost $60,000 and he’s looking for $500,000.

There is another interesting bit of information out of Sky News today that could suggest the prosecutors are setting up the President.

Sky News’ reporter Cordelia Lynch asked Davis why Cohen didn’t name Trump in his confession.

Cohen’s attorney said he did what he did at the direction of the PROSECUTOR. Is that standard?

“This was a government prosecutor document. So, when people are saying ‘what is Michael Cohen’s evidence that he was directed by President Trump?’ I keep saying, this isn’t just Michael Cohen talking, this is the U.S. government, prosecutors in the Southern District, who helped craft that language for him to say in open court,” Davis said.

Prosecutors “CRAFT THAT LANGUAGE”?