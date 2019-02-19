Here Are the 16 Lib States Suing Trump Over Emergency Wall Declaration

California was ready with their lawsuit as soon as the President announced he was declaring a national emergency. Fifteen states — the usual culprits — have joined California in their suit.

These are the same leftist states that want to imprison climate change doubters.

The states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia.

HYPOCRITES

California continuously sues the President, and, as usual, this effort is led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. They now claim the President is violating the Separation of Powers. But the real problem is both parties are not protecting Americans and allowing anonymous foreigners to pour into the country.

“President Trump treats the rule of law with utter contempt,” Becerra said. “He knows there is no border crisis, he knows his emergency declaration is unwarranted, and he admits that he will likely lose this case in court.”

“President Trump is manufacturing a crisis and declaring a made-up ‘national emergency’ in order to seize power and undermine the Constitution,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “This ‘emergency’ is a national disgrace.”

It was Congress that gave this power to the President.

These states had no problems with the many times Barack Obama violated the separation of powers repeatedly. DACA and DAPA were unconstitutional and he knew it. His Paris Accord was lawless. CATO has a nice rundown here.

The President is acting lawfully and they don’t care in the least about the law, only in using it for their own ends.

What does it take to convince these people it’s an emergency? These cartels are in our major cities.