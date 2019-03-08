Here Are the 23 Republicans Who Voted Against the Omar Resolution

The House overwhelmingly voted for the ridiculous, worse-than-toothless sham resolution that Ilhan Omar characterized as an anti-Muslim bigotry resolution. She even voted for it.

Most of the Republicans voted for it since it condemned all hate. What else are they going to do? I don’t blame them. As Dan Crenshaw said, I voted for it because it’s against hate, but we all know it’s a sham.

However, twenty-three Republicans didn’t vote for it.

The rogue Republicans via MSNBC:

Andy Biggs

Mo Brooks (AL)

Ken Buck

Ted Budd

Michael Burgess

Liz Cheney

Doug Collins (NY)

Mike Conaway

Rick Crawford

Jimmy Duncan

Louie Gohmert

Paul Gosar

Tom Graves (GA)

Peter King (NY)

Doug LaMalfa

Eric Massie

Steven Palazzo

Mike Rogers (AL)

Chip Roy

Greg Steube

Mark Walker

Ted Yoho

Lee Zeldin

Lee Zeldin explained why he voted ‘no’. We all know why. It’s a disgrace.

The media is calling them anti-Semitic. Lee is Jewish.

H.Res.183 was spineless, watered down & filled w moral equivalency & double standards. Watch my floor speech explaining my NO vote to this resolution. Name names & remove Rep Omar from @HouseForeign. No double standards! pic.twitter.com/Rj17P6MHFI — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 7, 2019

Liz Cheney also released a statement.

“Today’s resolution vote was a sham put forward by Democrats to avoid condemning one of their own and denouncing vile anti-Semitism.”

Omar “deserves to be rebuked, by name, and removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”