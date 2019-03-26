Here Are the GOP Who Voted with Dems on Emergency Declaration

The House could not garner enough votes to override the President’s veto of his emergency declaration to build the wall. The vote was 248 to 181. They needed 38 more votes or two-thirds of the House.

It was always a longshot.

Trump issued the veto earlier this month to push back on a rebuke from Congress over his bid to reallocate Pentagon funding to build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Most Republicans stood with the President but 14 did not. Don’t forget their names.

The Republicans who apparently don’t want a wall built:

GOP Reps. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), Francis Rooney (Fla.), Dusty Johnson (S.D.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Justin Amash (Mich.), Fred Upton (Mich.), Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), Jim Sensenbrenner (Wis.), Greg Walden (Ore.), Mike Gallagher (Wis.), Will Hurd (Texas), John Katko (N.Y.) and Fitzpatrick joined all Democrats in voting for the measure.

We’re being overrun at the border by thousands of anonymous people daily and the Democrats and these Republicans want it to continue.

The lawless Speaker always remembers the Constitution when it suits her.

“We take an oath that we must honor” to protect the Constitution,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “The choice is simple, between partisanship and patriotism. Between honoring our sacred oath or hypocritically, inconsistently breaking this oath.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, called Trump’s declaration “constitutional vandalism.”

Castro wants to be President and will say anything.