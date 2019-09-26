Here Are the Names of the Democrats Supporting Impeachment

We now have the actual names of Democrats who voted to impeach last night. They are on the record and it was all of them.

As we reported earlier, House Democrats voted to proceed with impeachment. At the time, they hadn’t read the whistleblower’s account and the whistleblower does not have firsthand knowledge. They voted to continue Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry despite having no evidence and despite having a transcript that shows there is no impeachable offense.

No matter what the President gives them as proof, the Democrats will move the goalposts.

The privileged resolution of disapproval was voted on last night. All Democrats voted to table this resolution. They could have voted to disapprove of Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry last night, but instead, they voted to continue the sideshow which has been so damaging to our nation.

In other words, every single Democrat supports impeachment but they don’t want an official roll call vote because they are afraid they will lose their seats. However, we have the names and how they voted.

Here are the Democrats who support impeachment but hide behind the lie that they aren’t actually voting for it. The communistic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the other members of the Squad are the Speakers now. They made it happen. A vote for these people is a vote for the hard-left.

THIS IS THE RESOLUTION THEY TABLED

Whereas at a press conference on September 24, 2019, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated: “Therefore today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

Whereas House Practice states that: “Under the modern practice, an impeachment is normally instituted by the House by the adoption of a resolution calling for a committee investigation of charges against the officer in question.”

Whereas in the past 25 years, the House of Representatives has moved forward with impeachment against a federal officer three times, each initiated by an impeachment inquiry resolution approved by the full House, not by a unilateral decree of the Speaker.

Whereas on May 12, 2009, the House approved H. Res. 424, authorizing and directing the Committee on the Judiciary to inquire whether the House should impeach Samuel B. Kent, a judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Whereas on January 13, 2009, the House approved H. Res. 15, authorizing and directing the Committee on the Judiciary to inquire whether the House should impeach G. Thomas Porteous, a judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Whereas on October 8, 1998, the House approved H. Res. 581, authorizing and directing the Committee on the Judiciary to investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for the impeachment of William Jefferson Clinton, President of the United States.

Whereas the Committee Report to accompany H. Res. 581 stated: “Because the issue of impeachment is of such overwhelming importance, the Committee decided that it must receive authorization from the full House before proceeding on any further course of action.”

Whereas that report further stated: “Because impeachment is delegated solely to the House of Representatives by the Constitution, the full House of Representatives should be involved in critical decision making regarding various stages of impeachment.”

Whereas the Speaker’s extraordinary decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry without any debate or vote on such a resolution by the full House undermines the voting privileges afforded to each Member and the constituents they represent.

Whereas this unprecedented and politically motivated decision by Speaker Pelosi represents an abuse of power and brings discredit to the House of Representatives: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved: That the House of Representatives disapproves of the actions of the Speaker of the House, Mrs. Pelosi of California, to initiate an impeachment inquiry against the duly elected President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

