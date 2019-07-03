Here are the Yahoos Who Will Make the Next Dem Debates

The New York Times released a status update on who’s currently in, who’s out, and who’s in or out.

Candidates need donations from at least 65,000 contributors or at least 1 percent support in qualifying polls. Here are the bunch of yahoos who made it for the July 30 and 31st debates:

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julian Castro

Tulsi Gabbard

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

Jay Inslee

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

They are all hard-left and Marianne Williamson is fixated on love. She’s a loveable hippie.

The non-eligible yahoos are:

Michael Bennet

Steve Bullock

Bill de Blasio

Wayne Messam

Seth Moulton

Joe Sestak

Eric Swalwell

We can’t understand why commie De Blasio didn’t make it. He is a perfect Democrat. There were at least six people at this New Hampshire event.

De Blasio, whose real name is Warren Wilhelm, just announced a “Care-for-all” program for 600,000 uninsured citizens [mostly illegals]. It will cost $100 million [not his money!]. The City hospital system now spends $8 billion a year to treat 1.1 million people and is going broke.

Next up are the ones who might make it to the debates, according to the NY Times:

At the moment, former Representative John Delaney of Maryland, former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio appear to have an advantage over the other four. Each of them has at some point earned 2 percent support in a qualifying poll, which raises their polling averages. (For the purposes of the tiebreaker, the D.N.C. will average each candidate’s best three polls.)

Delaney is the only one who sounded sane to us.

We are very excited about the lineup. They will provide material for days.