Here is How Democrats Plan to Overturn Elections

Kamala Harris has lodged a formal request to begin an impeachment inquiry against Justice Kavanaugh. So far, the smear campaign and follow-ups have failed.

Warren tweeted that she still believes Blasey, but, so what? These people who want to impeach officials without any evidence, just a belief, should terrify Americans. This is unAmerican, it’s communistic, and it is not fair to anyone who could also be targeted.

This isn’t simply an attack on the President and the Justice, it’s an attack on our system of justice.

USE IMPEACHMENT TO OVERTURN AN ELECTION

Democrats want to abuse their powers of impeachment to reverse election outcomes instead of for the actual purpose of removing officials who do something wrong while in office. It’s a dangerous misuse of the law.

I still believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. And like the man who appointed him, Brett Kavanaugh should be impeached. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 28, 2019

Jesse Watters discusses the reasons there are no reasons to impeach the President.

USING WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTIONS TO LIE AND LEAK

The whistleblower debacle over Ukraine is much the same. It’s an abuse of the process to overturn the election. The anonymous CIA agent only obtained his information through gossip and no one can challenge him because he’s anonymous and won’t reveal his sources. It’s a leak no one can be punished for because he has the protection of the whistleblower law. It’s a perfect “leak and coup” operation.

He wouldn’t have had that protection before August but someone at the top-most levels changed the whistleblower form and policy to allow gossip and newspaper articles just in time for the Ukraine whistleblower, an alleged “hump” for John Brennan.

They are using this process to damage or impeach the President.

The President is also quite aware of that and he made it clear in his latest video message.

“What’s going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics,” his message began. “The Democrats want to take away your guns, they want to take away your health care, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges, they want to take away everything.”

“We can never let this happen. We’re fighting to drain the swamp, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. And you see why we have to do it — because our country is at stake like never before. It’s all very simple; they’re trying to stop me because I am fighting for you, and I’ll never let that happen.”

They are trying to stop ME, because I am fighting for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xiw4jtjkNl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

OTHER SYSTEMS ARE IN DANGER

They misused the voting rights to damage the integrity of our elections. What utter nonsense to say Black people can’t get voter IDs. Black people vote in proportionately higher numbers than whites.

The Democrats have scams like ballot harvesting that are destroying opportunities for Republicans.

Democrats are even trying to get the President off the ballot in liberal/leftist states.

Another system they have destroyed to unseat the President is the Fourth Estate. Only leftists work for them and if any aren’t, they don’t dare show it. As a result, all you get is biased left news. They also feel free to lie, lie by omission, grossly exaggerate and there is no accountability.

Democrats are taking apart our First Amendment rights by banning conservatives, libertarians, Christians, Conservative Jews from social media, claiming hate speech or false news based on biased left-wing-funded fact-checkers.

They abuse the Constitution every chance they can but love it when it helps their cause. They violate the rule of law, the borders are one example, and then they claim the President is violating the rule of law or he’s mean or racist. They are great projectors.

Democrats have no regard for the Second Amendment and once one Amendment is gone, they will all fall. That is the goal.