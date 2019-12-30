Here is the First Look at the West Freeway Church of Christ Killer

The gunman in Sunday’s church shooting in Texas has been identified as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, according to the DailyMail.

The motive is unknown but he was homeless and angry. The church offered him food on a number of occasions but he was reportedly irate at not getting money from the church he later attacked.

He was first named by NBC Dallas Fort Worth.

HE WAS A CRIMINAL

Kinnunen had a criminal past that involved multiple arrests for theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested in 2016 for walking around with a rifle near an oil refinery, the Star-Telegram reported.

Kinnunen stood up during the service and killed two men – a security guard and a grandfather identified as Anton ‘Tony’ Wallace, 64, a registered nurse and deacon who had just given out communion. Then Jack Wilson, 71, shot him dead, within seconds of him murdering these two innocent men.

It took one shot to the head and the planned massacre ended.

SENSELESS MURDERS

According to some reports, the guard who was killed deliberately blocked him from shooting other parishioners.

The murdered Deacon’s daughter, Tiffany Wallace ran towards her father after he was shot and held him as he took his last breaths. According to multiple reports, the other victim has been identified as Richard White, 67, a father and a grandfather who worked as a sales manager at a manufacturing company.

Kinnunen was in disguise and was wearing a fake beard so members of the church didn’t recognize him. He caught the attention of the guard who was murdered, Mr. White, and others in the church because of the way he was dressed and his behavior.

Church minister Britt Farmer said church members helped the man with food on several occasions, but the man became angry when they wouldn’t give him money, according to a tweet from Bobby Ross Jr. — editor-in-chief of the Christian Chronicle. When reached by phone Monday, Farmer declined to comment on the tweet beyond saying Ross was a personal friend.

Kinnunen was arrested in 2008 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Fort Worth, according to court records. He was arrested in September 2016 in New Jersey when police found him with a shotgun in the area of a Phillips 66 oil refinery. He was taking photos of the oil tank field in the town of Linden, according to MyCentralNewJersey news. Kinnunen told police he was homeless, traveling from Texas and taking photos of interesting sites. He previously lived in Tucson, Ariz., according to public records, but had roots in the area of White Settlement.

Report identifies church gunman who shot, killed 2 people Sunday morning as Keith Thomas Kinnunen of #RiverOakshttps://t.co/WM0SKHmqpH pic.twitter.com/XW1C0g2DzO — domingo ramirez jr. (@mingoramirezjr) December 30, 2019