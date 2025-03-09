Here Is What Your Tax Dollars Fund

Valerie Costa, the far-left activist behind the so-called “Tesla Takedown” fueling a spree of vandalism nationwide, proudly admits her campaign draws inspiration from Luigi Mangione. As you know, Mangione is the soulless killer of an innocent healthcare executive, Kanekoa writes.

Costa labels Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative as “criminal,” even though DOGE was built on an Obama agency of sorts. All Trump and Musk want to do is save us from bankruptcy.

She has no regard for democracy. She is a totalitarian radical.

Costa’s “Troublemakers Community” and “Oil & Gas Action Network” previously targeted fossil fuel companies to fight climate change. Now, in a stunning twist of hypocrisy, she’s attacking Tesla, a boon to pollution and the climate.

She isn’t serious about any of her causes.

Costa advises NGOS and nonprofits on securing taxpayer dollars for the cause, whatever it is.

These are the people getting our funds. If nothing else, you must realize we need to stop this corruption. DOGE and Trump are all that is standing in the way of these raving lunatics.

This woman is not an organizer. She’s a criminal. Why is no one arresting her? These aren’t protests, and she is breaking the law.

