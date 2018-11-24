Here We Go! Hillary-Obama Group Gets Special Counsel to Probe AG Whitaker

The Office of Special Counsel confirmed that a complaint had been filed against him by the “watchdog” organization, American Oversight [a far-left group]. The Office of Special Counsel will now investigate Matt Whitaker as he continues his witch hunt against the President.

WHO THESE PEOPLE ARE

The executive director was an Obama attorney. The so-called watchdog pursues cases against President Trump and Republicans.

The group was involved in opposing the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018, along with the left-wing judicial activist group Fix the Court.

The group has been described by the George Soros website Mother Jones as a “liberal advocacy group.”

American Oversight’s leadership largely consists of attorneys, campaign staff from the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign, former Obama administration officials, and left-wing activists.

The Democrats will do to Matt Whitaker what they did to Justice Kavanaugh in whatever way they can.

PETTY COMPLAINTS TO PETTIFOG

The Special Counsel Office is looking at absurd Hatch Act violations or a financial disclosure problem. If it’s financial disclosure, they can snare him in their perjury trap.

The investigation is focused on whether the former University of Iowa football player violated federal law by receiving donations at the beginning of this year for his failed 2014 Iowa Senate campaign, Fox News reported.

Federal Election Commission records indicate that a total of $8,800 was donated to Whitaker’s campaign fund while he was acting as Sessions’ chief of staff.

Don’t be surprised if they also find some sordid fake affairs in his background.

The Democrats want to decide who Trump’s Attorney General will be and they want control of that person. If nothing else, they will incapacitate Whitaker.

CORRECTION: THE OFFICE OF SPECIAL COUNSEL IS NOT TO BE CONFUSED WITH ROBERT MUELLER