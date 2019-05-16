Here’s the Latest Polling! The Old, White Guy’s Pulling Away from the Pack

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that former Vice President Joe Biden has the support of 29 percent of the poll’s respondents, up from 24 percent last month.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was a distant second at 16 percent.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas were next at 6 percent, followed by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 4 percent. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey received 2 percent support, while everyone else in the field attracted 1 percent support or lower.

RealClearPolitics average for Wednesday has Biden up by 26 points with Sanders at 18, followed by Warren and Harris at 8, Booker at 5, Klobuchar at 1, Gabbard, Yang, and Castro at 0.

Since last Thursday, Biden has been up by 18, 31, 8 & 20 [Tuesday], and 26 on Thursday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday respectively.

It’s very early and sadly Americans don’t even know much about any of these candidates. That’s a problem since they are all far-left and could single-handedly ruin the country.

All the polls listed by RealClearPolitics, except for Rasmussen, have the Democrats defeating President Trump except for Buttigieg.

Rasmussen gives Biden 39% of the vote and a 19-point lead. Bernie came closest with a 20-point lead. The pollster thinks Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris are gaining enough traction to make it a four-person race. Harris and Warren are more diverse.

The poll found that Sanders, Harris, and Warren are the top three second choices for Biden voters. Biden, Warren, and Harris are the top second choices for Sanders’ voters.

Beto the fake Hispanic and Buttigieg aren’t far behind but for the identity politics Democrats, they don’t offer much. Pete Buttigieg is gay but beyond that, he’s white and male. Neither have much political experience.

Rasmussen sees a four-person race ahead, with Biden, Sanders, Harris, and Warren, the fake Indian. All promise to rule from the far-left, although Biden also tries to present as a moderate.

Biden has a lot of skeletons in his closet, and he keeps slurring his words and saying ridiculous things. When people find out what is in his past, his popularity might go down.

Donald Trump is at 45% with Rasmussen but he got a lot of bad publicity with China and the stock market. It’s amazing how little people understand about what’s going on with the trade wars and the MSM makes sure they keep they uninformed or misinformed.

Barack Obama’s popularity was always under 50% in his first term as well.

One thing is certain. If any of these Democrats win, we will quickly become socialists or worse.

There are now 24 Democrats running for President and one is worse than the next:

Michael Bennet (D)

Joe Biden (D)

Cory Booker (D)

Steve Bullock (D)

Pete Buttigieg (D)

Julián Castro (D)

John Delaney (D)

Tulsi Gabbard (D)

Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

Mike Gravel (D)

Kamala Harris (D)

John Hickenlooper (D)

Jay Inslee (D)

Amy Klobuchar (D)

Wayne Messam (D)

Seth Moulton (D)

Beto O’Rourke (D)

Tim Ryan (D)

Bernie Sanders (I)

Eric Swalwell (D)

Elizabeth Warren (D)

Marianne Williamson (D)

Andrew Yang (D)