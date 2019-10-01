Here’s What We Know About the Latest Ukraine Hysteria from the Democrats

Democrats have attacked the President 24/7. It’s non-stop and most of it is untruthful to one degree or another. There are the ridiculous lies over obstruction of justice, NRA-Russia collusion, the Stormy payoff, and Michael Cohen having the goods on Trump.

It’s been a never-ending stream of lies, hysteria, overreactions, the roof-is-falling stress coming from the left.

DEMOCRAT SOCIALIST NEW YORK TIMES

The latest stress comes from the New York Times acting as if there was a covert operation in which the President had his staff secretly speak to other nations about the Bidens to take Joe out as an opponent.

There was no covert anything. That’s another New York Times lie. The entire story is balderdash. Biden is taking himself out.

🚨WOW 🚨 Hey @nytimes, Look what I found after 27 seconds of searching the internet: Trump telling everyone on earth that he is asking AG Barr to look at UK, Australia & Ukraine for the Russia Hoax. Hey normal people, Please RT this so all the DNC propaganda journos see it: pic.twitter.com/DPeZF5m83R — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2019

The New York Times ran a report late Sept. 30 citing two anonymous U.S. officials who said President Donald Trump “pushed” and “pressed” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a recent telephone call to help Attorney General William Barr in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) probe into origins of the Russia investigation. One of the sources said that Barr had asked Trump to speak to Morrison.

The Times even editorialized that the conversation between the two leaders was “another instance of the president using American diplomacy for potential personal gain.”

The only problem is there is a letter proving Australia reached out and offered their help.

BREAKING: Australian Ambassador Joe Hockey’s May 2019 letter to US Attorney General offering to assist with investigation @9NewsAUS @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/rhotnG00Dh — Kerrie Yaxley (@KerrieYaxley) September 30, 2019

RUDY WILL TESTIFY UNDER ONE CONDITION

The Washington Examiner thinks Rudy Giuliani might have been played by the Ukrainian politicians, especially prosecutor Lutsenko who gave him information and then denied it.

That could be true or not, but what does it matter? The President can have anyone he damn well pleases investigate. He did nothing illegal.

We won’t know for certain until someone investigates. Giuliani claims to have documented evidence. John Solomon also has a great deal of evidence.

Oddly, there is a great deal of evidence that the Obama administration interfered in the 2016 election and used Ukraine to do it. We also know, from Joe Biden himself, that Joe extorted the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor in exchange for US Aid money.

In response to the subpoena to appear before Congress, Giuliani said he would testify if they would let him present evidence. It’s doubtful they will. This is a show, not a serious investigation.

POMPEO BLASTED THE WITCH HUNTERS

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the Democratic chairs of three House committees investigating the State Department’s role in Rudy Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine are trying to “intimidate, bully, and treat improperly” five State Department officials called for depositions.

In a very strong letter, released on Twitter and addressed to the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., Pompeo blasted the depositions in the impeachment probe as rushed and potentially in violation of executive privilege, accused committee staff of not following protocol, and appeared to say the officials will not show up.

“Based on the profound procedural and legal deficiencies noted above, the Committee’s request dates for depositions are not feasible,” Pompeo concluded his letter. CBS News in reporting the story left out much of the content of the letter and concentrated on Pompeo obstructing justice [witch hunt].

I’m concerned with aspects of the Committee’s request that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, & treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State, including several career FSOs. pic.twitter.com/QRtMaXlhQM — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 1, 2019

EVEN LIBERAL GERALDO HAS HAD IT

Geraldo Rivera, a liberal attorney, and TV commentator has had it with the ‘scandals,’ especially after the Democrats came off looking like liars and conspirators over the fake Russia collusion tale. He tweeted:

“Hearing impassioned Democrats agonizing over horrid transgressions of #Ukrainegate would be so much more affecting if they hadn’t used exact same people, language, breathless the-sky-is-falling, Constitution is at stake, phony rhetoric for #RussiaCollusion. Fake then, fake now,” Rivera tweeted.

Hearing impassioned Democrats agonizing over horrid transgressions of #Ukrainegate would be so much more affecting if they hadn’t used exact same people, language, breathless the-sky-is-falling, Constitution is at stake, phony rhetoric for #RussiaCollusion. Fake then, fake now. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 1, 2019

THIS IS WHY THE LEFTISTS DO WHAT THEY DO

The truth is the Democrats are not after Trump, they are after everyone who supports traditional America. They want their permanent electoral majority. Everything they’ve done is for power and they almost have it all. We have watched them turn the country blue, state by state, much of it by letting needy foreigners from communist and socialist nations flood into the country illegally. That’s not bigotry, it’s the truth. They are coming from more than 150 countries. Are Democrats now going to say we are bigoted against people from 150 countries?

These hard-left lunatics are out to destroy Republicans once and for all. They are coming for you. We have seen the fascist ideas they are supporting at their debates. No one will be safe from them — no one.