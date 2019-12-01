Here’s why Adam Schiff — rock star — hasn’t released the intel IG’s testimony

MSM is thrilled to report the hearings will begin with a review of materials on Monday. It will be the start of another dog and pony show.

President Donald Trump has until December 6 to confirm whether his attorneys will cooperate with the impeachment hearings, according to the Judiciary Chair.

The plan is to call lawyers of the Democrats choosing to discuss possible constitutional grounds for impeachment. The Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler plans to resuscitate collusion, although there was none.

The Judiciary is now taking over where the intel committee left off.

Meanwhile, The Hill is regaling Adam Schiff, the Intelligence Committee Chair, as the new “progressive rock star,” whose star has allegedly risen since the impeachment hearings. Schiff is described in the article as the natural heir to 86-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) or perhaps he will stay in the House and become Speaker.

The fact that he has lied through his teeth regularly is no problem for the left.

WHY SCHIFF HAS NOT RELEASED THE INSPECTOR GENERAL’S TESTIMONY

Schiff still hasn’t released the important testimony of the Intelligence Committee Inspector General Michael Atkinson. Atkinson is the person who claimed the complaint by whistleblower Eric Ciaramella was “credible” and “serious.”

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry asked on Twitter on Friday, “Why is Schiff still withholding transcript of ICIG Michael Atkinson’s Oct 4 closed-door testimony which lasted 8+ hours? He’s released 15 witness transcripts but is still hiding Atkinson’s. Also, what’s Atkinson’s connection to Obama officials including David Laufman?”

Paul Sperry is the reporter who revealed Eric Ciaramella is the ‘whistleblower’ in an exposé last month at real clear investigations.

Congressman Ratcliffe responded to Paul Sperry, “I know why Paul Sperry. It’s because I asked IG Atkinson about his “investigation” into the contacts between Schiff’s staff and the person who later became the whistleblower. The transcript is classified “secret” so Schiff can prevent you from seeing the answers to my questions.”

Whoa!

THEY HAVE CAUSE

According to Sperry, Congressional investigators now believe they have cause to subpoena the so-called whistleblower, who is actually a leaker and a gossip. They want to hear about his concealment of a material fact on his “intake form,” i.e., not disclosing “his contacts with Schiff’s staff as required.”

WHO IS THE WHISTLEBLOWER

The anti-Trump ‘whistleblower,’ 33-year-old Eric Ciaramella is a registered Democrat, who worked for then-president Barack Obama, then-vice president Joe Biden, and CIA Director John Brennan, and he’s a vocal critic of President Trump. He helped initiate the ‘Russia collusion’ probe and wrote the complaint initiating the Ukraine hoax investigation.

As Sperry and Ratcliffe noted, he met with Adam Schiff’s staff before filing the complaint, which is one of the many things rock star Schiff lied about.

Eric Ciaramella is a CIA officer who specializes in Russia and Ukraine and who worked in the National Security Council under Susan Rice in 2015.

He was then moved into the West Wing in 2017 to ‘fill a vacancy’ where he basically spied, though some will say he informed for his former bosses.