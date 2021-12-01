Hero Student Died Trying to Save High School Murderer

















Four teens have now died as of Wednesday after the Oxford High School murders by a 15-year old student. The murderous student can be tried as an adult in Michigan. He used a gun his father bought four days before on Black Friday, according to Detroit Free Press.

Tate Myre is a hero. The Varsity football player with a college football career ahead was also an honor student. He tried to stop the killer and lost his life while trying.

Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy rushed to a hospital, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. He noted that an employee at the emergency dispatch center also had a loved one die in the attack.

According to his fellow students, Myre, who played running back for the Oxford Wildcats football team, was shot while trying to disarm the shooter and later died from his injuries.

Hours after the shooting, an online petition was set up calling for Oxford High School to rename the Wildcat Stadium after the “hero” teenager, which has attracted more than 33,000 signatures.

“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School,” the change.org petition states.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard confirmed that on social media someone had posted photos of what could have been the same gun and some shooting targets in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. He said the suspect appeared to make an online post with an image of the gun.

FOUR STUDENTS HAVE DIED, NOT THREE

Four people have been killed, the sheriff’s office said:

Tate Myre, 16

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Justin Shilling, 17

The three Oxford High School students who were killed in the Tuesday afternoon mass shooting have been identified by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. They are Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14 https://t.co/qr0p3kjb3d — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) December 1, 2021

Tate Myre, a junior football player at Oxford High School, was on varsity since his freshman year and an honor student. He will always be remembered as a hero.🙏 pic.twitter.com/xJ4Cfk583e — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 1, 2021

Seven people were injured, including a teacher. Three were in critical condition, Bouchard said Tuesday night:

A 17-year-old female was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

A 14-year-old female was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

A 47-year-old teacher was discharged from McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

A 17-year-old male was in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the hip at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

A 14-year-old male was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the jaw and hand at McLaren Oakland.

A 17-year-old female was in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the neck at McLaren Oakland.

A 15-year-old male was in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the leg at McLaren Oakland.

