He’s Baaack! With a Creepy Message on Twitter, OJ Promises Revenge

Now, this next story is creepy.

Two days after the anniversary of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, O.J., once an icon, joined Twitter with this message and a promise for his opinion of all topics.

He already has 198,000 followers. Hopefully, they are just curious because this man appears to have killed two people no matter what that biased jury said.

In 1997, the former pro athlete was found liable in a civil court case concerning the Nicole/Ron double homicide. They will never collect because his money is hidden.

On Friday night, June 14, two days after the murders, a tweet came out by O.J. from the username @TheRealOJ32. “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it,” his account read.

The unapologetic former prisoner also shared a 22-second selfie video in which he dissed the fake O.J. accounts on social media:

“Coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” he begins.

“Now there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @TheRealOJ32 is the only official one. So, it should be a lot of fun.” The 72-year-old added smiling, “I got a little getting even to do. This should be fun. So God Bless, take care.”

Well, it’s better than him killing people.

This is how the two young people looked in life:

We won’t post their photos in death, but they are on google. It’s horrific.

Check out some of the responses to his tweet:

